Jessica Lea Mayfield makes powerful statement with 'Sorry is Gone'

If Jessica Lea Mayfield sought to bury her past, no one would blame her. Instead her new album, "Sorry is Gone," features songs that reflect the horrors of domestic abuse. This past summer Mayfield was hospitalized with a broken shoulder, one of the multiple injuries she suffered in a marriage that lasted three years.

"I am definitely able to talk about the domestic abuse because I'm on the other side of it," says Mayfield, who appears Oct. 14 at Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. "I'm still dealing with the aftermath of everything – the injuries and the PTSD and all that stuff – but I'm safe and I have the freedom to do what I want to do. I wouldn't trade that for anything."

Recorded with producer John Agnello (whose credits include Sonic Youth, Social Distortion and Drive-By Truckers) at Water Music Recorders in Hoboken, N.J., and Electric Lady in Greenwich Village, "Sorry is Gone" is both a powerful statement and an artistic triumph.

Question: In songs such as "Bum Me Out," "Wish You Could See Me Now" and "WTF," there's a contrast between the sweetness of your voice and the raw, almost punk quality of the music. Is that contrast on purpose?

Answer: Sometimes I worry that things are going to be too different. When I was writing this album, I thought it was going to be two different albums, an acoustic album and a heavier album and that these songs weren't going to be able to go together. The more I started working on the songs, the more I realized it bridged the gap between my last records and the contrasts. They complimented each other.

Q: Was it helpful for you, both musically and personally, to record "Sorry is Gone" in Hoboken and New York?

A: I love New York, no pun intended. I almost moved there two years ago and it was important for me to not be in Nashville to work on this record, to not be able to go home at the end of the night. The thing I really liked about Water Music is they had places for artists to stay and I had a little apartment … I could wake up, get ready, and walk 15 feet to the control room.

Q: A lot of the songs on "Sorry is Gone" are very dark. But there are also moments that, while not humorous, are lighter. Was it important to have some light on the album?

A: I've definitely had a lot of really bad things happen to me. I think that I'm able to joke about it in a way that people in the ER are able to probably joke about death. I've seen so many bad things that I feel like I can joke about it. You learn pretty quickly that I'm the person to make the joke and break the ice. You need to be comfortable about what's happened to you. That's definitely not an overly sensitive type of person.

Q: Have you thought about it what it's going to be like to sing these song night after night on tour?

A: I have to look at the bigger picture because not only have I been working on these songs … but every day I'm doing interviews where I'm talking about (domestic violence). I thought about this when I was writing the album and when I decided to publicly advocate against domestic violence. I need to look at the bigger picture in order to be able to do this. Because some days I can handle it emotionally better than other days. When it gets difficult, I have to remind myself why I'm doing this.

Q: There are a few comments on your Facebook page thanking you for being open and honest about the abuse you suffered. Are you gratified that a lot of women are reaching out to you, saying the music has helped them?

A: I'm so thankful for that. … It's something that people don't talk about and when you're in it, it feels very secretive and full of darkness. Bad things thrive in secrecy. It feels good to have this out in the open and also for other people to feel like they can be out in the open and talk to me. The other day a woman came up to me and asked me 'Are you Jessica Lea Mayfield? How are you doing?' She started talking to me about her situation and the things she's been through. She immediately felt like she could talk to me, and it made me happy that she felt that she could be open with me.

Q: In early September you were in a car accident where you were rear-ended by a driver who was drinking and fell asleep at the wheel. (Mayfield suffered a neck injury and her car was totaled). Do you ever wonder, 'Why me?'

A: There's a lot of randomness and you can definitely drive yourself crazy asking why, why, why me. You can't do that because you'll drive yourself insane. There needs to be this idea you'll draw strength from it and things can only get better. … I got in that car accident and I don't even have a car now. Another source of my freedom was taken from me. It's like the universe is playing a big joke on me, but I know there are worse things happening to other people and I can get through anything.

Mayfield's show, with opening act Mal Blum, starts at 9 p.m. Details: 412-431-4950, clubcafelive.com.

Vietnam War soundtrack

Jerry Zolten, an associate professor of English at Penn State-Altoona and a noted music historian, is the host and producer of a new national radio show that serves as a companion piece to Ken Burns' recent "The Vietnam War." "Time to Lay it Down: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War" features artists including William Bell, John Fogerty, Tom Paxton and Merle Haggard. Part One features the soundtrack at home; Part Two is about the music as it was heard by soldiers in country.

To listen, go to http://atimetoheal.wpsu.org/soundtrack/

Shows of Note

The Artimus Pyle Band, Oct. 13, Lamp Theatre, Irwin

Artimus Pyle, the former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer, insists his group is more than just a tribute band. APB features the music of Ronnie Van Zant's Skynyrd, so expect material from the first five albums: "Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd," "Second Helping," "Nothin' Fancy," "Gimme Back My Bullets" and "Street Survivors."

724-367-4000, lamptheatre.org

Toadies, Oct. 15, Rex Theater, South Side

Hailing from Fort Worth, the Toadies aren't a typical Texas band, its sound Iggy Pop than Willie Nelson. Since the 1993 debut album "Rubberneck" – which featured the MTV placed single, "Possum Kingdom" – the quartet has remained true to its heavier roots. The band's new album, "The Lower Side of Uptown," continues in the same vein of gritty, honest rock.

412-381-6811, rextheater.net

Julien Baker, Oct. 18, Mr Smalls, Millvale

Julien Baker's ethereal vocals and trenchant songwriting seem to be the work of a wizened professional. But the rare sophistication present on her new album, "Turn Out the Lights," is the work of a 21-year old. If Baker is this good now, there's no limits to her future.

412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.