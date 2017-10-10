Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Country royalty: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on stage again after 10 years

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
FILE - In this April 2, 2017 photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw appear after a performance of 'Speak To A Girl' at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children. This year, they are releasing their first-ever duet album together and started their third installment of their highly successful Soul2Soul World tour on April 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2017 photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw appear after a performance of 'Speak To A Girl' at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children. This year, they are releasing their first-ever duet album together and started their third installment of their highly successful Soul2Soul World tour on April 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tim McGraw revs up the crowd during the The Brothers of the Sun Tour at Heinz Field in the North Side on Saturday evening, June 30, 2012.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Tim McGraw revs up the crowd during the The Brothers of the Sun Tour at Heinz Field in the North Side on Saturday evening, June 30, 2012.
In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw kiss after a performance at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children. This year, they are releasing their first-ever duet album together and started their third installment of their highly successful Soul2Soul World tour on April 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw kiss after a performance at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children. This year, they are releasing their first-ever duet album together and started their third installment of their highly successful Soul2Soul World tour on April 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Nov. 9, 2011 file photo shows country singers Tim McGraw, left, and his wife Faith Hill at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. will be doing a 10-weekend run of shows at The Venetian starting Dec. 7 through next April. The couple planned to announce the news Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, during a news conference at the hotel. The show is called Soul2Soul, named after their hugely successful co-headlining tours in 2000 and 2006. The Vegas shows will mark the first time in six years that McGraw and Hill have performed together in the United States. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday and open to the general public on Monday, Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)
FILE - This Nov. 9, 2011 file photo shows country singers Tim McGraw, left, and his wife Faith Hill at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. will be doing a 10-weekend run of shows at The Venetian starting Dec. 7 through next April. The couple planned to announce the news Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, during a news conference at the hotel. The show is called Soul2Soul, named after their hugely successful co-headlining tours in 2000 and 2006. The Vegas shows will mark the first time in six years that McGraw and Hill have performed together in the United States. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday and open to the general public on Monday, Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2013. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)
Al Powers/Invision/AP
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2013. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)

Updated 5 hours ago

Johnny and June, Garth and Trisha, Tim and Faith…

Country fans traditionally seem to hold a special place in their hearts for married couples that have delivered their music to them through the decades.

"They have always seemed to like real life couples who perform together, maybe because most of the songs are about love, and being a real life couple adds authenticity," says Pittsburgh native, author and country radio programming heavyweight Ed Salamon, who was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2006. "Then again, the couples we are talking about were and are really great performers individually in addition to being great duos, so fans are getting two for the price of one."

No better example, he says, is Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill, who return to Pittsburgh together for the first time since July 2007 when Taylor Swift was their opening act at Mellon Arena.

Their current "Soul2Soul" tour is Hill's first time back on the road since taking a break at the conclusion of that 2007 tour to raise the couple's three daughters.

Showtime special coming

"Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul" will debut at 9 p.m. Nov. 17 on Showtime. The documentary gives a behind the scene look at the Grammy Award-winning couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and their 2017 world tour.

"It was the height of my success, but I wanted to be a mom," Hill says of her decision in a documentary set to air Nov. 17 on Showtime. "It was about being there and raising these daughters."

McGraw and Hill each established comparable solo careers before they became a couple. Salamon interviewed both singers individually at many points in their careers. "When they became a couple they always talked affectionately about the other," he recalls. They are releasing their first-ever duet album together ­— "The Rest of Our Life" — Nov. 17.

When they perform together, either on record or live, "It's about the beauty of blending the differences in both our music and relationship," McGraw says.

The concept of couples performing together has always been a staple of country, and there's something of a shared intimacy in watching it happen, says Pittsburgh DJ Jimmy Roach, recently retired from his career in country (Y-108 and Froggy) and rock (WDVE) radio.

"It's almost like we're flies on the wall of a musical conversation between partners, as opposed to just a couple of singers thrown together in the studio," says Roach, who has interviewed the artists many times through the years.

"Tim and Faith have to rank near the top all-time when it comes to country duos, primarily due to the national and worldwide scope of the music these days," he says. "In the early days of the format, it was basically a regional product, more or less like NASCAR."

When Hill is on stage, McGraw says, he turns from being a husband to being a fan. "I'm a huge fan of hers. I learn every time I see her. She's so great at what she does. She is just such a great singer, such a soulful singer, one of the best singers I've ever heard. She inspires me for sure.

"A lot of people can sing you a good song and tell you how they are feeling," he says. "More importantly, she tells you how you are feeling."

While they are different artists and, in certain ways, have different approaches to music, they respect what each other does, McGraw says. "We absolutely value each other's opinion."

It was in March 1996 when McGraw, then touring with Hill, borrowed a Jeep from an employee at the Jordan Center in State College and took Hill on a romantic afternoon ride through the Centre County countryside before their show. They were married in October of that year.

Hill reminisced about that experience when the duo returned to the Jordan Center in 2000, telling the crowd, "In this very venue several years ago, Tim and I made the declaration of love for one another. It was an amazing night. We decided in this very town that we were going to be together forever."

The venue staff made t-shirts for the couple that read, "Where it All Began."

Later, Hill tracked down the Jeep and bought it for McGraw as a birthday surprise.

It might be said that the joint and separate careers of McGraw and Hill have been full of surprises, opportunities earned by their talents as they individually embraced other areas of creativity and expression — films, television and artist management among them.

McGraw acknowledges that country music has been their foundation, and it is one that they honor when they take the stage together.

"We just go out and relate our songs to the people as best as we can," he says. He hopes the audience senses the honesty that they bring.

Being real is part of the appeal of country music, he says. "You just can't fake anything in country music. You can't get away with not being able to pull it off. Listeners know. Country fans just know. Country music to people is a serious thing. They take it seriously."

This is America's music, after all, he says. "It's been here a long time. The roots of country will always be there, which is what attracts people to it."

The more the energy level of an audience increases listening to that music in a concert, the more it does for the artists too, he says.

"The fun is real for us. We wouldn't be out there doing it if it wasn't," McGraw says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.

After Vegas

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the many country singers who turned to social media to offer their thoughts in the wake of the deadly mass shootings on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The couple posted Oct. 2 about their grief on both of their Instagram pages.

"The world has endured so many tragedies this year. Each one heart wrenching in its own unique way. And then this morning. We can't even begin to express all of our feelings waking up to the news that country music fans lost their lives in a tragic shooting last night in Las Vegas. Knowing so many people working at the show and worrying for their well-being and safety. And the fans. Above all our hearts break for each and every one of them affected by this senseless act. Let us help each other find a way to deal with the emotional trauma of these difficult times. — Faith and Tim"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.