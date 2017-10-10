Country royalty: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on stage again after 10 years

Johnny and June, Garth and Trisha, Tim and Faith…

Country fans traditionally seem to hold a special place in their hearts for married couples that have delivered their music to them through the decades.

"They have always seemed to like real life couples who perform together, maybe because most of the songs are about love, and being a real life couple adds authenticity," says Pittsburgh native, author and country radio programming heavyweight Ed Salamon, who was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2006. "Then again, the couples we are talking about were and are really great performers individually in addition to being great duos, so fans are getting two for the price of one."

No better example, he says, is Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill, who return to Pittsburgh together for the first time since July 2007 when Taylor Swift was their opening act at Mellon Arena.

Their current "Soul2Soul" tour is Hill's first time back on the road since taking a break at the conclusion of that 2007 tour to raise the couple's three daughters.

Showtime special coming

"Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul" will debut at 9 p.m. Nov. 17 on Showtime. The documentary gives a behind the scene look at the Grammy Award-winning couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and their 2017 world tour.

"It was the height of my success, but I wanted to be a mom," Hill says of her decision in a documentary set to air Nov. 17 on Showtime. "It was about being there and raising these daughters."

McGraw and Hill each established comparable solo careers before they became a couple. Salamon interviewed both singers individually at many points in their careers. "When they became a couple they always talked affectionately about the other," he recalls. They are releasing their first-ever duet album together ­— "The Rest of Our Life" — Nov. 17.

When they perform together, either on record or live, "It's about the beauty of blending the differences in both our music and relationship," McGraw says.

The concept of couples performing together has always been a staple of country, and there's something of a shared intimacy in watching it happen, says Pittsburgh DJ Jimmy Roach, recently retired from his career in country (Y-108 and Froggy) and rock (WDVE) radio.

"It's almost like we're flies on the wall of a musical conversation between partners, as opposed to just a couple of singers thrown together in the studio," says Roach, who has interviewed the artists many times through the years.

"Tim and Faith have to rank near the top all-time when it comes to country duos, primarily due to the national and worldwide scope of the music these days," he says. "In the early days of the format, it was basically a regional product, more or less like NASCAR."

When Hill is on stage, McGraw says, he turns from being a husband to being a fan. "I'm a huge fan of hers. I learn every time I see her. She's so great at what she does. She is just such a great singer, such a soulful singer, one of the best singers I've ever heard. She inspires me for sure.

"A lot of people can sing you a good song and tell you how they are feeling," he says. "More importantly, she tells you how you are feeling."

While they are different artists and, in certain ways, have different approaches to music, they respect what each other does, McGraw says. "We absolutely value each other's opinion."

It was in March 1996 when McGraw, then touring with Hill, borrowed a Jeep from an employee at the Jordan Center in State College and took Hill on a romantic afternoon ride through the Centre County countryside before their show. They were married in October of that year.

Hill reminisced about that experience when the duo returned to the Jordan Center in 2000, telling the crowd, "In this very venue several years ago, Tim and I made the declaration of love for one another. It was an amazing night. We decided in this very town that we were going to be together forever."

The venue staff made t-shirts for the couple that read, "Where it All Began."

Later, Hill tracked down the Jeep and bought it for McGraw as a birthday surprise.

It might be said that the joint and separate careers of McGraw and Hill have been full of surprises, opportunities earned by their talents as they individually embraced other areas of creativity and expression — films, television and artist management among them.

McGraw acknowledges that country music has been their foundation, and it is one that they honor when they take the stage together.

"We just go out and relate our songs to the people as best as we can," he says. He hopes the audience senses the honesty that they bring.

Being real is part of the appeal of country music, he says. "You just can't fake anything in country music. You can't get away with not being able to pull it off. Listeners know. Country fans just know. Country music to people is a serious thing. They take it seriously."

This is America's music, after all, he says. "It's been here a long time. The roots of country will always be there, which is what attracts people to it."

The more the energy level of an audience increases listening to that music in a concert, the more it does for the artists too, he says.

"The fun is real for us. We wouldn't be out there doing it if it wasn't," McGraw says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.

After Vegas

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the many country singers who turned to social media to offer their thoughts in the wake of the deadly mass shootings on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The couple posted Oct. 2 about their grief on both of their Instagram pages.

The world has endured so many tragedies this year. Each one heart wrenching in its own unique… https://t.co/1CS5oDCd05 pic.twitter.com/eRgvcfxe1r — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 2, 2017

"The world has endured so many tragedies this year. Each one heart wrenching in its own unique way. And then this morning. We can't even begin to express all of our feelings waking up to the news that country music fans lost their lives in a tragic shooting last night in Las Vegas. Knowing so many people working at the show and worrying for their well-being and safety. And the fans. Above all our hearts break for each and every one of them affected by this senseless act. Let us help each other find a way to deal with the emotional trauma of these difficult times. — Faith and Tim"