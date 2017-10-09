Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas a week after mass shooting

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 5 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — Country star Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas a week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked Aldean on Facebook Sunday for visiting with survivors. The hospital says Aldean's visit "helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a picture of herself and Jason on Instagram looking at the Mandalay Bay resort, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room Oct. 1. She wrote in the caption that seeing the strength of victims helped the couple "try to begin the healing process."

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.