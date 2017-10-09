10,000 Maniacs coming to The Lamp Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

10,000 Maniacs, one of pop music's most enduring and influential bands, will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

The event is open to patrons of all ages.

Founded in the fall of 1981 in Jamestown, N.Y., 10,000 Maniacs has sold over 10 million records. They are known for helping to define the first wave of “alternative rock” bands.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of their critically acclaimed break-out album “In My Tribe,” with Rolling Stone Magazine included in its “100 Best Albums Of The Eighties.” The band will perform most of the songs from this recording.

In June 2016, the band released “Playing Favorites” on Omnivore Recordings. This live recording was the follow up to the band's highly acclaimed 2015 release “Twice Told Tales,” a full-length collection of traditional British Isles folk songs.

Bill Kopp of muscoscribe.com said this about “Playing Favorites,” “ That quality is a testament to just how much of the group's overall sound was truly a function of the group,” Kopp says. “And if you like any of their music – from any era – even a little bit, you'll surely enjoy this flawlessly recorded, meticulously-played live set recorded in September 2014 in front of a hometown crowd in Jamestown, N.Y.”

Members include Mary Ramsey lead vocals and viola; Steven Gustafson, bass guitar; Dennis Drew keyboard and vocals; Jeff Erickson guitar and vocals; John Lombardo guitar and vocals; and Jerome Augustyniak on drums.

The Lamp Theatre is located at 222 Main St., Irwin and tickets are $49-$59

Details: 724-367-7000 or lamptheatre.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.