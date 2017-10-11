Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Eminem looks to 'stomp' Trump with lyrical tirade

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
In this July 20, 2015, photo, Eminem attends the premiere of 'Southpaw' in New York. Eminem has released a verbal tirade on President Donald Trump in a video that aired as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this July 20, 2015, photo, Eminem attends the premiere of 'Southpaw' in New York. Eminem has released a verbal tirade on President Donald Trump in a video that aired as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 4 hours ago

DETROIT — Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he "came to stomp."

The rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET's Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Eminem focused several times on Trump's ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests, rapping: "so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers." Eminem also derided Trump as "a kamikaze who will probably cause a nuclear holocaust."

Eminem closed the piece by saying people who don't support the president love the military and the country, but "hate Trump."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warning: Video contains language some may find offensive

Related Content
Trump's still criticizing NFL owners over players who kneel
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are "afraid of their players." And he's still calling for action against those who ...
Rapper Eminem rips Roethlisberger in new song 'Despicable'
<p>Eminem mentions Ben Roethlisberger in his latest song: "Despicable."</p> <p>The million-selling rapper refers to the Steelers' troubled quarterback in explicit lyrics and with the lines, "I'd ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.