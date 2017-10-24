Donora taking new songs to the people via Facebook Live

While recording its fourth album, "Sun to Me," the band Donora produced up to three versions of the new songs. The version that ended up on the record was chosen by drummer/producer Jake Hanner based on how it sounded through an old stereo with vintage Radio Shack speakers.

"Me and my dad (Dave Hanner of Corbin/Hanner) used to listen to CDs all the time when I lived with him, on that little stereo and talk about music," Jake Hanner says. "I work with those speakers all the time; I always switch to them. For some reason, they give me a really good removed perspective. I can always tell which version or mix is more successful and has more soul to it."

Donora will debut "Sun to Me" at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 during a live Facebook performance.

Since its self-titled debut album in 2009, the trio of Jake Hanner, his sister Casey Hanner (vocals and guitar) and bassist Jake Churton has produced four albums of stellar pop music. Jake Hanner handles most of the studio work, while Casey Hanner writes most of the lyrics and has one of the keenest and most expressive voices in the region. Jake Churton "is the real musician in the group," according to Jake Hanner, and anchors the music with his bass.

Donora's music, however unique and inviting, puts them in a singular category. There's no other local band that sounds like Donora.

"We've never tried to follow music trends, never been a really cool buzz band," Casey Hanner says. "We've always just done our own thing over the years, and maybe because of that we haven't been taken as seriously as we would have liked."

Despite being a layered, multi-track release, "Sun to Me" is far from antiseptic. Donora manages to invest songs such as the first single, "This Heart," with warmth and immediacy. Jake Hanner thinks because the band's sound starts with Casey Hanner's vocals, the trio is able to avoid some of the pitfalls of such recordings.

"I think a lot of it starts with the timbre of Casey's voice and the inviting quality of it," Jake Hanner says. "We tried to build the production around it."

Donora is releasing the album with a livestream on Facebook because of its global fan base. The band has supporters in Russia, India, the United Kingdom, and especially in South America due to the use of the song "I Think I Like You" in a commercial for a Chilean department store.

"We're sort of in a unique position because we have a small number of fans, but they're spread out across the world," Casey Hanner says. "Somehow our music has spread to these little pockets. We thought it would be cool to do something where we're able to involve people who aren't just from Pittsburgh."

A live release show will take place Dec. 1 at Spirit Lounge in Lawrenceville. Admission will be free.

Gord Downie

Some interviews are by the book, and some turn into conversations. Eight years ago, I had the privilege of chatting by phone with Gord Downie, the lead singer of the Canadian band the Tragically Hip. Downie, who passed away last week at the age of 53 after a long bout with cancer, was generous with his time. We talked about the transformative power of music, how he more or less became a different person on stage, and how the Tragically Hip had never quite reached the level of popularity in the U.S. that it enjoyed in Canada, where it is a national treasure.

Check out this video of the band's last performance from its hometown, Kingston, Ontario, broadcast across the country, of the last song the band would ever play live, "Ahead by a Century." It speaks volumes about the power of music and how one band came to embody the Canadian spirit.

Shows of Note

Victor Wooten, Oct. 27, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side

Victor Wooten might be best known for his work the Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, but his solo work is similarly notable. Wooten has won five Grammy Awards and been tabbed as Bass Player of the Year three times by Bass Player magazine. Also a writer, magician, and acrobat, Wooten was voted as one of the Top Ten Bassists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in 2011. 412-381-6811, rextheater.net

Dinosaur Jr., Oct. 29, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

Dinosaur Jr. is the thinking person's guitar rock trio, with guitarist J Mascis the antithesis of the guitar rock god. But don't be misled by the band's casual appearance: Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Emmett "Murph" Murphy play some of most dazzling indie rock on the planet. 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com

Evanescence, Oct. 30, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh

Evanescence has released a mere four albums since it first emerged in 2003 with its major label debut, Perhaps that's why the new album, "Synthesis," is drawing so much attention. The new album features a "reimagining" of the goth-rock group's best material, including a new version of "Bring Me to Life," the band's biggest hit, with a full orchestra. The current tour features a live orchestra and "electronic programming." 412-392-4900, pittsburghsymphony.org

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.