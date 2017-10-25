Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Cellist Alicia Weilersten featured in Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 'Beethoven 'Eroica''

Mark Kanny | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Manfred Honeck
Alicia Weilerstein
Alicia Weilerstein has all the right complications in her life.

The young American cellist, who was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award in 2011, enjoys a thriving career and returns to Pittsburgh this weekend for concerts with the symphony. But playing concerts around the world also means she spends most of her life on the road.

Home these days is an apartment in Berlin, where she lives with her husband and daughter — when she can. She also keeps a place in New York City. Family scheduling is further complicated by the travel plans of her husband, the conductor Rafael Payare,

She also plays a huge repertoire each season because she would find it boring to prepare only a few concerti and a single recital program to play everywhere, as some soloists do.

“I really like having variety, to inhabit different sound worlds,” she says. “I find each one helps the other.”

Manfred Honeck will lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at concerts Oct. 27 to 29 in Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.

The program includes:

• The world premiere of the orchestration for James MacMillan's Larghetto for Orchestra, the second of three symphony commissions in honor of Honeck's 10th season as music director.

• Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto, with Weilerstein.

• Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”), which 150 conductors picked in a 2016 survey as the best symphony ever written.

Weilerstein, 35, grew up in an exceptionally musical home. Her father is violinist Donald Weilerstein, founder of the Cleveland Quartet. Her mother, Vivian Hornick, is a professional pianist. She began playing cello at 4. Six month later, she performed in public for the first time.

Schumann's Cello Concerto has a special place in Weilerstein's heart.

“I think Schumann is a very unique composer, the most emotional in terms of expressing very private emotions,” she says. “There's an aching lyricism you hear in his music, and at the same time he almost never lets you rest. Even if there's a gorgeous melody there's always some rhythmic driver, agitation.”

Yet the music's beauty can also be a trap for a performer.

“Because every phrase is so beautiful and so romantic, it is easy to want to smell the flowers at every opportunity,” she says.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

