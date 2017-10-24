'Guitar Man' Kip Moore brings country show to Stage AE

Kip Moore recalls walking past a bar, where he spotted a young man playing a guitar for a few dozen people and singing cover songs. The audience loved him, but they didn't know the name of the man entertaining them that night — and probably never would hear him again.

The self-penned song "Guitar Man" — the last of 13 tracks on Moore's album "Slowheart," released in September — describes the Georgia native's youth.

"I used to be that guy. I was just kind of watching him give everyone the time of their life," says Moore, who plays Oct. 26 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

"More than anything it was just me watching him, it was me seeing in his eyes … that he was yearning for so much more," Moore says. "It made me think."

The multi-platinum Moore — known for hits including "Somethin' 'bout a Truck," "Beer Money" and "Hey Pretty Girl" — is enjoying an overwhelmingly positive response to "Slowheart," his third studio album. Fans and many critics have called the album Moore's best yet. And that was his intent.

"Fans say it is their favorite record," he says. "I've felt like socially this was the biggest-sounding record. Musically, it is the most diverse. … All around, it is the best project that I've made."

Looking back on his career, Moore — who made his debut in 2012 with the album "Up All Night" — revels in his success but hasn't forgotten his days as a guitar man. Those beginning years had their charm, too.

"It's a whole different pressure now," Moore says. "The pressure then was to make something happen with your life. … Once you do start having success, the pressure turned into people who are counting on you just to keep the ball rolling."

Most of Moore's peers in their 20s were working traditional full-time jobs, building their resumes and their 401K plans. He had an unpredictable life, but it was exciting for Moore.

"They knew exactly what each day was going to hold. They were on the same hamster wheel," Moore says. "What I love about the old days … is the beauty of waking up and even though I was living in a garage apartment, it was the hope that lightning could strike in my life at any time.

Moore counts the late Tom Petty as one of his major musical influences. At a recent concert in England, Moore performed a cover of Petty's "Learning to Fly," and American audiences likely will hear a Petty song at Moore's concerts, he says.

"Tom was a big influence of mine growing up, and 'Learning to Fly' was the song that turned me on to him at 15 years old," Moore says. "I love Tom Petty … he was a great inspiration."

Besides the music itself, Moore loved Petty's performing style, which was minimal on the showy visual effects like videos and graphics; the performances focus on the songs. That is how Moore performs, too.

Too many visual effects often mean the audience isn't even watching the performer or listening to the songs that much.

"I think it's going to be about the music," Moore says.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.