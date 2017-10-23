3 Doors Down to play stripped-down show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

3 Doors Down, best known for its 2000 hit “Kryptonite,” will play an all-ages, all-acoustic show on Feb. 6 in Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

The performance is part of the band's upcoming Back Porch Jam Tour, kicking off Jan. 16, which will feature acoustic interpretations of the band's hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts.

All ticket purchasers will receive a limited-edition digital EP featuring acoustic performances of “Kryptonite,” “It's Not My Time” and “I Don't Want To Know,” according to promoters Drusky Entertainment and Kirschner Concerts.

“Over the years we've always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic,” says lead singer Brad Arnold. “For us as a live band, it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch up our set and dig really deep into our catalog.

“We're looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don't often do, and being up close and personal with our fans.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $39.75 to $65 go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 27. A limited number of opera box seats will be available for $89.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.