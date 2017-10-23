Foo Fighters headed to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena in 2018

Just two days after postponing a show in Lexington, Ky., because of an unspecified family emergency, the Foo Fighters have announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop July 19 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

The new dates in 2018 are a continuation of the Grammy-winning rock band's tour to support its new album, “Concrete and Gold.” The tour started Oct. 12, and the band is scheduled to play in Nashville tonight. Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

Tickets for the new 2018 dates, which start April 18 in Austin and wrap up July 29 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 (except the Wrigley show, which will be available Nov. 10). Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive cardholder pre-sale from 10 a.m. Oct. 26 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28.

The shows so far have gotten good reviews.

“Foo Fighters keep going and going and going in epic Greensboro (N.C.) show,” wrote the Charlotte Observer. “If there's one thing you can count on lately when you walk into a Foo Fighters concert, it's that you probably won't get home until tomorrow.”

Details: foofighters.com