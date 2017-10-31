Kids bringing their tunes, moves to the Palace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ahnya O'Riordan, 13, of Reading is a lot like other busy teens with activities that include soccer, cheerleading and gymnastics.

The Berks County native is taking time off from her other interests, though, to pursue her love of singing and dancing. Last year, she auditioned for and earned a spot as one of six Kidz Bop Kids, a select group of teens and preteens that performs choreographed, kid-friendly pop songs for albums, music videos and live shows.

Since January, the latest class of Kidz Bop Kids has been traveling the country as part of their “Best Time Ever” tour, which comes to Greensburg's Palace Theatre on Nov. 3.

Joining Ahnya on the tour are Cooper Hounshell, 13, of La Grange, Ky.; Isaiah Morgan, 11, Sierra Brogmus, 13, and Freddy Pomee, 13, all of Los Angeles, and Julianna Revilla, 12, of Houston, Texas.

Only four of the Kidz Bop Kids perform at a time during the live shows. Featured in the Palace Theatre show will be Isaiah, Freddy, Sierra and Julianna.

Ahyna took part in a nationwide casting call last October, which took place in Los Angeles, where the final auditions also were held. She was required to learn two dances and demonstrate her acting and vocal talents for the tryouts.

When she learned she made the final cut, “it was really awesome,” she says. “My dad was at work and came home with sparkling cider and we all celebrated.”

She says she has been singing and dancing since age 3 and is part of a family that likes to sing. Her parents introduced her to songs from the 1970s, '80s and '90s and some of them, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, are part of her favorite playlist.

Isaiah is thrilled for the “amazing opportunity to go on tour” but says he misses his school friends at home in California. Kidz Bop Kids are home-schooled on the tour bus.

After the current team of Kidz Bop Kids finish with their three-year commitment, Isaiah hopes to continue to sing and pursue a career as a performer.

The 11-year-old says families will enjoy the Kidz Bop Kids concert which will feature all-new songs, choreography and props, including a playground set complete with a slide, scooters and beach balls. One of his favorite parts of the show is the “Daddy Dance-Off,” when dads are invited to go onstage and perform for a chance to win CDs.

“We encourage audiences to get up and dance” during the performances, he says.

Kidz Bop Kids' latest album, “Kidz Bop 36,” was released Oct. 13 and features 16 kids' song covers of current pop hits, including “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber, “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Since 2000, Kidz Bop has produced 36 albums featuring contemporary popular songs sung by the Kidz Bop Kids. Lyrics that are deemed too explicit for younger audiences are altered to be more kid-friendly.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.