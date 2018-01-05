Playmakers putting Pittsburgh on the musical map

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just about every great movement in music has the same origin story. There's a sudden convergence of talent, vision, inspiration and luck happening in a very specific place. Lightning in a bottle radiating outward from that point.

Oh, wait. There's one more ingredient. None of it would have been heard without a record label — usually, the closer to the action the better — to get that music out to the public.

Motown in Detroit. Sun in Memphis. Def Jam in New York City. And so on.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a label like that, but it does have a thriving ecosystem of independent labels that, in their own way, are putting Pittsburgh on the musical map.

Of course, the music business is going through changes as wrenching as any industry interrupted by the Internet. Sure, you can put out music yourself now, which can be as easy as uploading a video to YouTube. But record labels aren't disappearing.

That's not to say nothing has changed.

“Yeah, you have to stay one step ahead of everything,” says Benjy Grinberg of Rostrum Records, who put out mega-selling rap records for Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, while based in Pittsburgh. “You have to have great music, first, and secondly, know how to find the fans. Ultimately, the fans decide whether they like it or not. You can't force people to like music.”

Not every artist needs a record label. And not every label is a good fit.

Misra Records

“From what I need at Misra, they need to have national ambitions,” says Jeff Betten, of Misra Records (misrarecords.com). “I love going to the Brillobox on Friday night as much as the next guy, but there needs to be some tour history, and willingness to put themselves out there.”

Misra is one of a handful of Pittsburgh-based record labels with a national reach — you can find their music in record stores all over the country, or even beyond. Wild Kindness is a subsidiary label of Misra that puts out a lot of music by local artists though Misra itself puts out a few.

One of those is Mars Jackson, of the North Side, the first hip-hop artist for the label. Misra is better known for indie rock and adjacent genres.

“I'm personally a fan of hip-hop,” Betten says. “My true north, my guiding principle for Misra is to work with artists that I truly enjoy. He's the first guy I felt could fit with Misra.

“He utilized a band called Chalk Dinosaur and another one called Badboxes. I‘m really impressed with his ear/eye/nose for talent. He's able to sense quality wherever. He uses a DJ too. He utilizes real instruments, at least in the studio.”

Making money as a record label is challenging, but possible — for the time being. It's a balancing act. As CD sales fell off a cliff, vinyl sales quietly took off and made up some of the difference. Of course, that doesn't help if you have a warehouse full of unsold CDs.

“Vinyl is getting all the attention,” Betten says. “CDs still sell. Cassettes even sell. There's still market for every format you can imagine. They have their different niches. Maybe one band does better on vinyl and the other does better on CD. You have to figure out the audience for each.”

Licensing is one of those things that helps make up the difference. “One of our artists just got $5,000 for a CBS show,' ” Betten says.

The streaming services also are becoming more and more important.

“Digital (music) is moving to streams,” Betten says. “It adds up. Spotify is our number one customer.

“I don't see any new technologies emerging. Spotify and YouTube are going to be the ways people listen to music for awhile. Law is going to catch up with technology, and we'll be able to raise royalty rates, to make it more fair for individual musicians, songwriters and performers.”

Get Hip Records

Get Hip Records (gethip.com/site/) has been going strong in Pittsburgh since 1986, when Gregg Kostelich started it to release albums by his garage-rock band The Cynics.

“The old hardheaded approach,” Kostelich says. “If you don't like the way people are doing it, do it yourself. Maybe people feel that way about us.”

It's never been lucrative, exactly, but the Get Hip label is respected across the world when it comes to raw, unfiltered rock and roll.

“Thirty-one years of losing money, but we love it,” Kostelich says. “I don't want to be the richest man in the cemetery. If you're in a position to help somebody, why would you turn your back on it?”

His approach is about as hands-on as it gets. When the young, mostly teenage garage-punk band the Nox Boys (named after Blawnox) lost their bassist recently, Kostelich joined the band.

Get Hip, too, is changing with the times. For them, this means that they opened a mostly vinyl record store in their warehouse in the Chateau section of the North Side. It sells records by Get Hip (of course), but also thousands of other labels' records that Kostelich distributes.

Records can have a value, and a shelf life, that a lot of other products don't.

“You have to have good content,” Kostelich says. “The Velvet Underground sold 1,000 copies (when first released). I think it's sold millions now. I sell 100 banana covers (the Velvet Underground's Andy Warhol-designed first album) a week now. I have every Velvet Underground record I can get. I'll sell blues albums like John Lee Hooker and Blue Note jazz.”

Howlin Kitty Music

Some record labels are foregoing physical media entirely.

A new local roots-music label, Howlin Kitty Music (howlinkittymusic.com), began in earnest when Mike McCauley retired.

“What makes us a little more special is that we're only selling downloads,” says McCauley, 71. “The startup and production costs are much lower. When you're dealing with downloads you're dealing with a virtual product.”

He's built a studio in his house in South Fayette.

“We're trying to build a community of roots musicians,” McCauley says. “Part of that will be the audience that likes that stuff. Musicians from all over the country or maybe all over the world can share tracks back and forth, even if maybe they haven't even met.”

“We have already produced an album, by Rev. Frankie Revell, an Appalachian folk album. He's from Cumberland, Maryland — originally Berkley Springs, West Virginia. He is a three-or-four-time Maryland banjo champion.”

Running an independent record label forces you to always think long-term. Betten, for his part, mostly likes what he sees.

“This gives me hope,” he says. “I was just at a show ..., a showcase for a label called Crafted Sounds, that's run by this 18-year-old Pitt student. Before my very eyes I'm watching this next generation of incredible Pittsburgh musical talent getting their sea legs.

“We're just caretakers, but we're leaving this city to a good generation. The kids are all right.”

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.