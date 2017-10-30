HOT PICK: River City Brass takes patriotism in new direction
James Gourlay and River City Brass are taking a different look at patriotism.
The band's November shows traditionally have been Veteran's Day-oriented collections of marches and rousing songs. But this year's “Americana” concerts, which open Nov. 2 at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills, are going another route.
Besides Aaron Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man,” the traditional favorite “Shenandoah” and Morton Gould's classic “American Salute,” the concert will included bits of popular music, including “Georgia on My Mind” to Neil Diamond's “Coming to America” and Survivor's “Eye of the Tiger.”
“We want to show the music that America is all about,” Gourlay says.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Besides Penn Hills, the concerts will be: Nov. 3, Carson Middle School, McCandless; Nov. 4, Palace Theatre, Greensburg; Nov. 7, Upper St. Clair High School; Nov. 9, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland.
Admission is $20 to $41.
Details: 800-292-7222 or rivercitybrass.org
Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.