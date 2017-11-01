Bob Dylan plays Heinz Hall and lets his music speak for itself

During an interview with a journalist from Time magazine in 1965, Bob Dylan was asked about songwriting. Dylan's answer was withering in tone:

"I got nothing to say about these things I write. I just write 'em. I don't have anything to say about 'em, I don't write them for any reason. There's no great message. If you want to tell other people that, go ahead and tell them. But I'm not gonna have to answer to it.

Dylan, who appears Nov. 6 at Heinz Hall, has let his music stand on its own for more than half a century. He is arguably the most important musician of the last 100 years, the only songwriter to win a Nobel Prize for Literature.

During his acceptance speech for the Nobel — which he delivered, typically, just before the deadline to accept the prize in June 2017 — Dylan showed little had changed in 50 years.

"I don't have to know what a song means," Dylan said. "I've written all kinds of things into my songs. And I'm not going to worry about it — what it all means. When Melville put all his Old Testament, biblical references, scientific theories, Protestant doctrines, and all that knowledge of the sea and sailing ships and whales into one story, I don't think he would have worried about it either — what it all means."

That's left up to the fans, the diehards who pore over Dylan's lyrics like Dead Sea Scrolls scholars, and musicians who are influenced by his works.

Mark Dignam, solo artist

If ever a Dylan song or any song for that matter, could be described as cinematic, "Simple Twist of Fate" is the pinnacle for me. Listening to it, I'm right there on a movie set, watching it all unfold, living it. I'm immersed in an atmosphere, caught in the slow-mo drama of an obvious deep love story and the gutted feeling of it becoming a love lost. That Dylan makes me feel this over and over, shows why the man has leveled many other writers like a wind through a field of saplings.

Scott Silsbe, Pond Hockey and author of poetry collection

"Visions of Johanna" is my pick. I love the instrumentation (that bass guitar work!) and also how the verses cycle through with a harmonica refrain but no traditional chorus. I think Dylan's voice is just right for the song. But man — those lyrics. The way each verse ends with 'Johanna' shows just how haunting the speaker's relentless visions of her are. I like the very clear and surprising images juxtaposed with lyrical abstractions. And I really appreciate the overall tone of the son — that yearning, frustration, and that bitter anger Dylan seems to be able to articulate so well.

Dave Hanner, songwriter, musician, formerly of Corbin/Hanner.

From the "Modern Times" album I love "Workin' Man's Blues #2,"and from the first Traveling Wilburys' album, "Tweeter and the Monkey Man," but if I had to pick a favorite I guess it would be one of the classics, "Mr. Tambourine Man," his version, with all the verses. I have always pictured that when he wrote one of those amazing songs that the lyrics probably all came tumbling out in a matter of about 45 minutes to an hour, and that he could barely keep up with getting it all written down. But now I think that he worked much, much harder at molding and refining those songs than I had ever realized. Evidently he came up with the idea for "Mr. Tambourine Man" in February of 1964 when he was at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, then worked on it for at least two months, and didn't declare it finished until late April. Somehow, to me, that kind of discipline makes it all even more amazing.

John Young, The Optimists

"Standing In The Doorway." There is a world in this song. The precision of the lyrics, the melancholy in the melody, the deep, rich arrangement — perfection.

Joey Spehar, WYEP-FM morning host

"You're No Good." Look, I know that Bob Dylan has written some of the finest songs this world has ever heard. He is, without question, a genius, a poet, a troubadour of the highest caliber. He is also a jerk and I love that about him. That's why, even though there are literally hundreds of "better" songs in his catalog, I always start a Dylan session with "You're No Good." It's the first song on his first album and, while it's pretty short, it pack a lot of punch. Just be glad it wasn't written about you!

Cathy Stewart, solo artist

"Subterranean Homesick Blues" has to be my first choice as a songwriter. The allegory in the lyrics, finding the rhyme, getting the message out, basically "damned if you do, damned if you don't" in reference to being part of establishment or the subculture, and still making it musically simple, and let's face it, a fun song to listen to, is pretty brilliant for that time period. It can hook you in with it's catchiness before you can decipher the lyrics, no matter what side of the fence you're on. Amazingly enough, the context is quite pertinent 52 years later. ... Timeless.

Jeff Miller, solo musician from Upper St. Clair, now based in Nashville.

"Tangled Up In Blue" has always been the Bob Dylan song that stuck out to me the most. … It seems that he meant for this song to have three characters from the get go, but maybe a producer or someone involved in the album recording convinced him to change it.

Students of writing are often told to show, and not tell. Dylan's writing is so evocative, it's no wonder he sometimes wrote seven or eight verses in his songs. But while it's evocative, it is sometimes still cloaked in mystery. In this song, I wonder whether the refrain line refers to the woman's eyes, or simply that he's feeling blue; perhaps it carries both meanings. And he manages to rhyme "employed" with "Delacroix" without it coming across facetiously.

Charlie Barath, solo artist, harmonica player

That's a nearly impossible question to answer, though I am admittedly drawn to his earlier work. I will say this — I hear a lot of criticism directed toward Bob Dylan's harmonica playing. What he does with the harmonica is absolutely appropriate to the music. And that is one of the primary keys to making great music.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Dylan's best songs

As selected by Rolling Stone magazine in 2011, on the occasion of Dylan's 70th birthday:

10. "Every Grain of Sand" (1981)

9. "Visions of Johanna" (1966)

8. "Mr. Tambourine Man" (1965)

7. "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" (1965)

6. "I Shall Be Released" (1967)

5. "All Along the Watchtower" (1967)

4. "Just Like a Woman" (1966)

3. "Tangled Up in Blue" (1975)

2. "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" (1963)

1. "Like a Rolling Stone" (1965)