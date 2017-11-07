Saint Vincent College welcomes violinist Emil Altschuler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Violinist Emil Altschuler will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent College, the third performer in the Unity school's 46th concert series season.

Altschuler received his bachelor of music degree from The Julliard School, where he studied with Dorothy DeLay and Naoko Tanaka, and his master's of music from the Yale School of Music, studying under Erick Friedman.

Praised for his technique, expression and artistry across a wide-ranging repertoire, Altschuler has received energetic ovations following performances in venues including Lincoln Center, San Francisco's Helen Von Ammon's Emerging Artist Series, the Aspen Music Festival and Italy's Castello di Galeazza, according to a news release.

As a featured soloist, he has appeared with the Aspen Young Artist's Orchestra, Binghamton Philharmonic, Binghamton University Chamber Orchestra, Parkway Concert Orchestra and Harvard Summer School Orchestra.

Altschuler has collaborated with pianist Thomas Pandolfi and Belgian guitarist and string faculty at New England Conservatory Jerome Mouffe, and is extensively involved in music education.

He has served as head of strings for the Festival Youth Orchestra and chamber music coach at the School of Continuing Education and Preparatory School, and most recently served as artist faculty at InterHarmony in Bavaria last summer.

Altschuler released his debut album, “Emil Altschuler — Violin,” arranged with his brother, Josiah Altschuler, with a gypsy jazz-style guitar accompaniment.

His next recording project is a Gershwin album of transcriptions by Jascha Heifetz with pianist Rohan De Silva.

A free reception will follow the concert.

Upcoming concerts in the series include Jordan Dodson, guitar, Jan. 20; Seraph Brass Quintet, Feb. 17; Anthony Trionfo, flute, March 17; and Edgar Moreau, cello, April 7.

Season tickets (seven premium seats) cost $130; flex passes (seven admissions) are $140; single tickets are $25. Tickets will be available at the door one hour before each performance.

Details: 724-805-2565 or concertseries.stvincent.edu.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.