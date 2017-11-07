Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
2017 Election Results
Music

Saint Vincent College welcomes violinist Emil Altschuler

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Violinist Emil Altschuler will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent College, the third performer in the Unity school's 46th concert series season.

Altschuler received his bachelor of music degree from The Julliard School, where he studied with Dorothy DeLay and Naoko Tanaka, and his master's of music from the Yale School of Music, studying under Erick Friedman.

Praised for his technique, expression and artistry across a wide-ranging repertoire, Altschuler has received energetic ovations following performances in venues including Lincoln Center, San Francisco's Helen Von Ammon's Emerging Artist Series, the Aspen Music Festival and Italy's Castello di Galeazza, according to a news release.

As a featured soloist, he has appeared with the Aspen Young Artist's Orchestra, Binghamton Philharmonic, Binghamton University Chamber Orchestra, Parkway Concert Orchestra and Harvard Summer School Orchestra.

Altschuler has collaborated with pianist Thomas Pandolfi and Belgian guitarist and string faculty at New England Conservatory Jerome Mouffe, and is extensively involved in music education.

He has served as head of strings for the Festival Youth Orchestra and chamber music coach at the School of Continuing Education and Preparatory School, and most recently served as artist faculty at InterHarmony in Bavaria last summer.

Altschuler released his debut album, “Emil Altschuler — Violin,” arranged with his brother, Josiah Altschuler, with a gypsy jazz-style guitar accompaniment.

His next recording project is a Gershwin album of transcriptions by Jascha Heifetz with pianist Rohan De Silva.

A free reception will follow the concert.

Upcoming concerts in the series include Jordan Dodson, guitar, Jan. 20; Seraph Brass Quintet, Feb. 17; Anthony Trionfo, flute, March 17; and Edgar Moreau, cello, April 7.

Season tickets (seven premium seats) cost $130; flex passes (seven admissions) are $140; single tickets are $25. Tickets will be available at the door one hour before each performance.

Details: 724-805-2565 or concertseries.stvincent.edu.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Violinist Emil Altshuler will perform in Saint Vincent College's Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11.
Violinist Emil Altshuler will perform in Saint Vincent College's Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11.
Violinist and music educator Emil Altschuler performs as part of Saint Vincent College's 46th Concert Series in the school's Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11.
Violinist and music educator Emil Altschuler performs as part of Saint Vincent College's 46th Concert Series in the school's Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.