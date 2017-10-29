Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Janet Jackson visits small childhood home in Gary, Ind.

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. (John J. Watkins/The Times via AP)
In this Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 photo, Janet Jackson, center, and brother Randy, left, are followed by a video crew as they leave their childhood home in Gary, Ind. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. (John J. Watkins/The Times via AP)
Janet Jackson waves goodbye as she and here entourage leave the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Ind., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, where her older brothers attended high school. During her visit she and her brother Randy fielded questions from the students. (John J. Watkins/The Times via AP)
Janet Jackson waves goodbye as she and here entourage leave the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Ind., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, where her older brothers attended high school. During her visit she and her brother Randy fielded questions from the students. (John J. Watkins/The Times via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

GARY, Ind. — Singer Janet Jackson and her brother Randy Jackson visited their childhood home in Gary, Indiana, and talked with local high school students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Jacksons made the visit Friday, a day after Janet Jackson's concert in the Chicago area. Janet Jackson told students at Roosevelt High School that she started crying when she saw the small house. She said, “me and my family are so blessed. I'm so thankful.”

The 51-year-old said she was 8-years-old the last time she was in Gary. The family moved out of the industrial city about 30 miles southwest of Chicago after the Jackson 5 recorded their first album in 1969, when Janet Jackson was a toddler.

She also told students she misses performing with her siblings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.