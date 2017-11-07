The Subdudes blend genres with delightful results

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Subdudes will bring their Cajun-inspired sound to the Lamp Theatre in Irwin for a Nov. 11 performance.

The music, blending zydeco, rhythm and blues, rock, folk, soul and gospel with four-part harmonies, will begin at 7 p.m. in the concert venue at 222 Main St.

The band features Tommy Malone on guitar, John Magnie on keys and accordion, Steve Amedee on tambourine and Tim Cook on bass and percussion. The quartet first came together in 1987 for what they envisioned would be a one-time performance at Tipitina's in New Orleans in 1987.

They've been playing together, despite a couple of lengthy breaks, ever since.

The finale of their current shows includes the Subdudes joining the audience on the floor for an acoustic set.

"We've been going out into the crowd playing at the end of the night, just acoustically and standing in the middle of the room," Magnie said in a press release. "It's become a really favorite part of our gigs, for us and our audience."

Their 2016 release, "4 on the Floor," captures that experience. "We've expanded that and did a whole record of songs in that style. Sort of a hootenanny thing," Magnie said.

The Subdudes perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Tickets are $35. Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.