Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
2017 Election Results
Music

Olivia Newton-John's tour resumes with a stop at the Palace Theatre

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Olivia Newton-John
Submitted
Olivia Newton-John

Updated 26 minutes ago

A sellout crowd is expected to welcome Olivia Newton-John to the Palace Theatre on Nov. 13, according to promoters, five months after her originally scheduled concert date in June was postponed for medical reasons.

The pop singer, songwriter and actress reached out to her Facebook followers the end of August to let them know she was feeling better and looking forward to seeing them soon, three months after she revealed she was being treated for a recurrence of breast cancer.

“I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” Newton-John, 69, wrote. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits.”

Since postponing her tour schedule in May, she says she has been on a healing journey of “many different kinds of therapies for which I am very grateful and I look forward to sharing them with the world at a later date.”

She says that performing is part of the healing process for her.

Her performance at the Palace will feature some of her classic hits as well as selections from “Liv On,” a collaborative CD she created with Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky to support others who are undergoing loss.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9xGnmLF42f0” frameborder=”0” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Newton-John's credits include the starring role in “Grease” and her hits “Xanadu,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Let Me Be There,” “Summer Nights,” “Magic” and “Suddenly.”

Her Christmas CD, “Friends for Christmas” with Australian singer/songwriter/musician John Farnham, is due for release on Nov. 17.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.