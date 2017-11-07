Olivia Newton-John's tour resumes with a stop at the Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A sellout crowd is expected to welcome Olivia Newton-John to the Palace Theatre on Nov. 13, according to promoters, five months after her originally scheduled concert date in June was postponed for medical reasons.

The pop singer, songwriter and actress reached out to her Facebook followers the end of August to let them know she was feeling better and looking forward to seeing them soon, three months after she revealed she was being treated for a recurrence of breast cancer.

“I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” Newton-John, 69, wrote. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits.”

Since postponing her tour schedule in May, she says she has been on a healing journey of “many different kinds of therapies for which I am very grateful and I look forward to sharing them with the world at a later date.”

She says that performing is part of the healing process for her.

Her performance at the Palace will feature some of her classic hits as well as selections from “Liv On,” a collaborative CD she created with Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky to support others who are undergoing loss.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9xGnmLF42f0” frameborder=”0” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Newton-John's credits include the starring role in “Grease” and her hits “Xanadu,” “I Honestly Love You,” “Let Me Be There,” “Summer Nights,” “Magic” and “Suddenly.”

Her Christmas CD, “Friends for Christmas” with Australian singer/songwriter/musician John Farnham, is due for release on Nov. 17.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.