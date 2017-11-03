Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Weezer, Pixies co-headlining tour coming to KeyBank Pavilion

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
Weezer performs at Stage AE on Sunday, July 3, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Weezer performs at Stage AE on Sunday, July 3, 2016.
The Pixies, from left, Black Francis, David Lovering, Joey Santiago
Michael Halsband
The Pixies, from left, Black Francis, David Lovering, Joey Santiago

Updated 59 minutes ago

It's not even winter yet, but KeyBank Pavilion is planning ahead for next summer's concert season.

Weezer and Pixies, co-headlining a seven-week North American tour, are the acts announced for 2018 at the outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown.

The show on July 10 will feature the Wombats as the opening act.

"We're all big Weezer fans," Pixies' Black Francis said in a news release. "So we're really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they're not afraid to take risks with their music."

Weezer released its 11th studio album, "Pacific Daydream," last week.

Tickets for the KeyBank Pavilion show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.

Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.