Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Puff Daddy ... P.Diddy ... now Brother Love

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he now wants to be known as 'Love' or 'Brother Love'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he now wants to be known as 'Love' or 'Brother Love'

Updated 2 hours ago

Can't we just call him Sean Combs?

The rapper and media mogul formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy is changin his name again to — Brother Love.

The 48-year-old announced the change Nov. 4, his birthday, on Twitter.

"I have some very serious news," he said in a video uploaded to Twitter. "I've been praying on this and… I knew it was risky, 'cause it could come off as corny to some people, (but) I decided to change my name again."

Brother Love said the name change was inspired by his evolving persona.

"I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love," he said, as he roamed a beach.

The Grammy-winning artist's debut single, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," was released under the name Puff Daddy in 1997. In 2001, he'd adopted the name P. Diddy, according to the New York Daily News .

In 2005, he dropped the "P" and began performing under the name Diddy. And in 2014, he said he wanted to be known as Puff Daddy again.

Combs might get some push back from professional wrestling's Bruce Pritchard, who adopted the Brother Love name in the 1980s.

Twitter wasn't quite sure what to think of the name change.

As for Combs, he doesn't care what you think. He just keeps celebrating.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.