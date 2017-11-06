Puff Daddy ... P.Diddy ... now Brother Love

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't we just call him Sean Combs?

The rapper and media mogul formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy is changin his name again to — Brother Love.

The 48-year-old announced the change Nov. 4, his birthday, on Twitter.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

"I have some very serious news," he said in a video uploaded to Twitter. "I've been praying on this and… I knew it was risky, 'cause it could come off as corny to some people, (but) I decided to change my name again."

Brother Love said the name change was inspired by his evolving persona.

"I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love," he said, as he roamed a beach.

The Grammy-winning artist's debut single, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," was released under the name Puff Daddy in 1997. In 2001, he'd adopted the name P. Diddy, according to the New York Daily News .

In 2005, he dropped the "P" and began performing under the name Diddy. And in 2014, he said he wanted to be known as Puff Daddy again.

Combs might get some push back from professional wrestling's Bruce Pritchard, who adopted the Brother Love name in the 1980s.

Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) November 4, 2017

Sorry @diddy , but there is only one TRUE #BrotherLove , and it will forever & always be @BrucePrichard ! Just ask @Google ! pic.twitter.com/N1yXhXqq05 — Mike Ray (@mikeray) November 6, 2017

Twitter wasn't quite sure what to think of the name change.

"When you find out @diddy new name is Brother love " pic.twitter.com/3k9h39cD0m — Aaliyah (@AaliyahBTaylor) November 6, 2017

Since @diddy can just change his name on a whim, @MiguelFuller and I would like to be recognized as Swiss Cake Roll and Sunshine Love Muffin — Holly O'Connor (@RadioHolly) November 6, 2017

As for Combs, he doesn't care what you think. He just keeps celebrating.