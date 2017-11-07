Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Donnie Iris to celebrate 75th birthday next year at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Western Pennsylvania rock legend Donnie Iris will celebrate his 75th birthday with a Feb. 3 concert at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Time flies when you're rockin'.

Western Pennsylvania rock legend Donnie Iris will celebrate his 75th birthday with a Feb. 3 concert at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Iris came to fame with The Jaggerz in 1970 with the number-one hit, "The Rapper." With his band, The Cruisers, he released five albums during the first half of the 1980s, including enduring fan favorites like "Ah! Leah!" and "Love Is Like A Rock."

The band's most recent offering "Ellwood City," named in honor of Iris' hometown, was released in May 2006 and includes songs such as "River of Love," "Little Black Dress" and the eponymous title track.

Iris continues to perform at various venues in and around Pittsburgh. He received the 2015 Pittsburgh Rock 'N Roll Legends Award, along with singer Lou Christie and the late DJ Porky Chedwick.

The Palace show is presented by 102.5 WDVE. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 via ticketmaster.com and the Palace Theatre box office at 21 W. Otterman St.

In advance of the concert, fans can share photos and memories on the Donnie Iris and The Cruisers Facebook page of seeing Iris perform live over the past 50 years.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

