Music

Donnie Iris adds second 75th birthday show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre on Feb. 10

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
'King Cool' Donnie Iris at Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's 9th Annual Holiday Party in 2016.
John Altdorfer
'King Cool' Donnie Iris at Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s 9th Annual Holiday Party in 2016.

Updated 16 hours ago

Yinzers can't get enough Donnie.

Due to fan demands, Donnie Iris and the Cruisers have added a second 75th birthday show on Feb. 10 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Tickets for the iconic Pittsburgh singer's 75th Birthday Bash concert on Feb. 3 sold out within a week. That show, presented by 102.5 WDVE, will include surprises and guest speakers — including an appearance by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

Tickets for the Feb. 10 encore performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 via ticketmaster.com and the Palace Theatre box office at 21 W. Otterman St., at 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org .

The encore will feature the band playing the “King Cool” album from front to back, as well as other deep album cuts.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers released five albums during the first half of the 1980s, which include hits and fan favorites such as: “Ah! Leah!” “I Can't Hear You,” “That's The Way Love Ought To Be,” “Love Is Like A Rock,” “Tough World,” and “Do You Compute.”

The band, fronted by the Ellwood City native, still performs regularly.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets on the Donnie Iris and The Cruisers Facebook page, where they also can view video and share photos and memories of the band. An exclusive Facebook presale will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 14.

Details: donnieiris.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

