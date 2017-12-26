Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Pittsburgh musicians pay tribute to late, great Tom Petty

Rege Behe | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Updated 7 hours ago

Tom Petty wasn't as charismatic as Prince. He didn't have the fashion sense of David Bowie. He wasn't as influential as Fats Domino or Chuck Berry, or as effervescent as Glen Campbell.

But Petty's death on Oct. 2, 2017, was deeply felt by fans and musicians who can't remember what life was like without his music.

“He was one of those guys who was always just there from the late '70s when I started listening to the radio,” says Jim Donovan, who will sing “Wildflowers” with his daughter Tupelo Donovan at Pittsburgh Plays Petty on Dec. 29 and Jan. 6 at Mr. Smalls in Millvale. “When I came into my teen years in the '80s he was a fixture all the time. … I didn't realize until he died how far into my DNA his catalog was.”

The tribute concert —which will feature more than 40 musicians — is the brainchild of musician Cory Muro (The Emo Band, Punchline) and talent buyer Joshua Bakaitus of Mr. Smalls. They wanted to pay homage to Petty by featuring a diverse lineup of musicians, but with a twist.

“We wanted to challenge the musicians by putting them with people they don't ever play with,” Bakaitus says.

Bakaitus and Muro ostensibly conducted a musicians' fantasy draft, dividing the players into six bands that will each perform four songs. Some musicians didn't understand the concept and declined the invitation to perform. But most bought into the premise because of Petty's influence on their careers.

Michael Lindner, a solo musician and a member of the band 28 North,was 14 the first time he played a Petty song: “Mary Jane's Last Dance” at a guitar camp at the Duquesne University.

“That started a whole whirlwind of life,” says Lindner, who toured the country with 28 North and will sing “Mary Jane's Last Dance” at the concert. ”My whole life, it started with that song. After that, I went and played everywhere.”

Petty's music, with his band the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist, not only evokes nostalgia. There's something inherently joyous and affirming about songs such as “American Girl,” “Listen to Her Heart” or “Learning to Fly.”

“You can't ever listen to a Tom Petty song without feeling good,” says Jon Belan, the lead for Gene the Werewolf who will sing “The Waiting.” “There's something about the music that brings everybody together of all ages and races.”

Even musicians who aren't huge Petty fans admit there's something irresistible about his music. Musician and songwriter Heather Kropf is mostly influenced by artists such as Joni Mitchell and Sting.

“His music makes me feel like I feel when I'm driving on the open road,” says Kropf, who will be playing keyboards at the show. “It's just in the music. It feels really good. I don't own any Tom Petty music, but every time I hear it, I'm reminded of what makes rock ‘n' roll great. It's really simple and direct.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.