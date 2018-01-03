More quality live music on the horizon in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Live music is the lifeblood for most bands. The good news for musicians is that people still enjoy the live concert experience. In Western Pennsylvania there are more venues than ever hosting concerts, and more concert promoters

As 2017 slips into 2018, we asked three promoters – Brian Drusky of Drusky Entertainment, Ben Penigar of Grey Area Productions and Jon Rinaldo of Big Bash Entertainment – their thoughts about the concert industry and what the new year will bring.

Was 2017 a good for you? What were the highlights?

Drusky: Elvis Costello at Heinz Hall, Michael Franti and Spearhead at Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, Regina Spektor at Palace Theatre, one of the first successful shows at Highmark Stadium: Dirty Heads and SOJA. Creating a great partnership with Jergel's Rhythm Grille, where a lot of the shows there are selling out.

Penigar: The Rex Theater hosted over 200 shows this year spanning all genres of music and also including comedy, spoken word and community events. Grey Area Productions did over 120 unique events this year with venues across the city including The Rex Theater, James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy, Cattivo, Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead, Highmark Stadium, Mr. Smalls Funhouse and more.

There are numerous highlights that are worth mentioning. FEASTival Food, Music & Arts Festival in Mckees Rocks this past August … Our two-night run with Greensky Bluegrass at the Rex Theater this past February, the Pittsburgh debut performance of one of our favorite breakout acts of the year, Khruangbin, at the end of February, the Grey Area Productions 8th Year Anniversary Party with Lettuce in September, Pittsburgh born and raised electronic music producer Buku's first hometown sold-out show at the Rex Theater in September and Oteil Burbridge (from the Allman Brothers Band & Dead & Co.) & Friends in November.

Rinaldo: 2017 was a pretty good year for myself and Diesel in the South Side. We nearly doubled the number of concerts from the previous year.

What are the main issues you have to deal with as a promoter?

Drusky: There are a lot of people in this market who want to promote shows, so it's a very competitive market. I'll work with anyone co-promoting shows, however some people don't want to do that unless there is something in it for them. You'll notice the couple rooms I don't go in.

Penigar: The main issue we deal with as a promoter is the balance between booking shows for the fact that they have the greatest profit potential versus shows that we book because we are passionate about the act. We tend to fall into the latter and our dedication to our brand, the music we bring and the music that our fans love often times takes precedent over purely business interests. True music lovers who work as promoters in this industry all feel the same way.

Rinaldo: I'd have to say that there is an over saturation of national concerts in the market place. This creates a decrease in ticket sales.

What drives attendance at shows?

Drusky: Marketing. People need to know about the shows. A lot of the marketing now is social media driven, phone driven, mobile apps.

Penigar: Actively engaging your potential audience is our key method of driving attendance to shows. We are firm believers that grassroots marketing through personal communication and personalized advertisement materials draw in our fans to the community we are building around Grey Area and The Rex Theater.

Rinaldo: Proper advertising and marketing.

What shows are you most looking forward to in 2018?

Drusky: More Highmark Stadium shows. We've created a nice deal with another high profile and larger place that I can't divulge the info about at this time. But you will hear about it sooner rather than later

Penigar: Greensky Bluegrass at Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead, Jan. 31; Galactic at The Rex Theater, March 1; Dweezil Zappa at The Rex Theater, April 20. We are really looking forward to the re-opening of a renovated and expanded Thunderbird Cafe in Lawrenceville, as well as the opening of the fully renovated and remodeled Roxian Theater in McKees Rocks.

Rinaldo: The return of the Bud Light Winter Rock Challenge, Upchurch (two nights), Fortunate Youth, Badfish and a long list of concerts that we can't announce just yet. There will also be some major changes to the venue in 2018 which the general public will see later in the year.

Shows of note

January is traditionally a slow month for concerts. But this month brings a number of intriguing shows to the region that will make it worth the effort to brave the oft-chilly temperatures.

Jan. 9: St. Vincent, Stage AE, North Shore

Annie Clark, performing as St. Vincent, continually reinvents and reformulates her music. Her new release, "MASSEDUCTION" explores the use and abuse of power, dressed up in a riotous blend of electronic, rock and glam. 412-229-5483, promowestlive.com.

Jan 11: Umphrey's McGee, Stage AE, North Shore

Umphrey's McGee lives shows are singular experiences, never the same, always engaging, and drawing from influences as diverse as Pink Floyd, the Beatles, the Mahavishnu Orchestra and Iron Maiden. 412-229-5483, promowestlive.com.

Jan. 13: Keller Williams, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

Williams' musical incarnations includes collaborations with singer Martin Sexton, bluegrass artists The Travelin' McCoury's and the funk group More Than a Little. For this solo show expect all of the above and more. 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com

Jan. 15: John Oates, Club Café, South Side

Oates is more than just the shorter half of Hall & Oates. His new project, "Arkansas," was inspired by the bluesman Mississippi John Hurt and features the Good Road Band playing a variety of American music. 412-431-4950, clubcafelive.com

Jan. 17, Asking Alexandria, Stage AE, North Shore

The metal band's new self-titled album features the return of lead singer Danny Worsnop, the perfect voice for the band's crunching metal attack. 412-229-5483, promowestlive.com.

Jan 18: Tower of Power, Jergels Rhythm Grille, Warrendale

The veteran R&B band, featuring one of popular music's best horn sections, never goes out of style. 724-799-8333, jergels.com.

Jan. 27: Tinsley Ellis, Moondogs, Blawnox

Ellis is a versatile blues guitarist who isn't afraid to mix genres. His latest album, "Winning Hand," is a melting pot of American music, from soul to rock to blues. 412-828-2040, moondogs.us.

Jan. 29: Jason Isbell, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh

Since leaving the Drive-By Truckers 11 years ago, Isbell has established himself as a keen chronicler or the American zeitgeist. "The Nashville Sound," recorded with his band the 400 Unit, is an album of and for the times. pittsburghsymphony.org

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.