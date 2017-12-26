Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents film and live performance

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Chamber Music Pittsburgh, through its Pittsburgh Performs Series, presents a screening of the Grammy award nominated film, “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble,” plus a live performance from Pittsburgh’s AppalAsia (pictured) at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Chamber Music Pittsburgh, through its Pittsburgh Performs Series, presents a screening of the Grammy award nominated film, “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble,” plus a live performance from Pittsburgh's AppalAsia at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Mattress Factory on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Through this series, Chamber Music Pittsburgh is venturing outside the traditional concert hall to take chamber music to the community. It seeks to showcase the multi-faceted musical talents that the city has to offer by presenting affordable pay-what-you-wish performances featuring local musicians in nontraditional venues around town.

The documentary follows the Silk Road Ensemble, an international collective created by acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma that exemplifies music's ability to blur geographical boundaries, blend disparate cultures and inspire hope for both artists and audiences.

AppalAsia is a Pittsburgh-based ensemble of dulcimer, erhu, banjo and vocals that combines the influence of their folk roots with original composition and inspired improvisation.

The museum will open at 6 p.m. for patrons to explore the exhibits.

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish with a suggested price of $10.

Details: 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

