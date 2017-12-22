Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Video: Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivers annual Christmas spectacle to Pittsburgh

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Jason Douglas McEachern
Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Updated 17 hours ago

As expected, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivered the holiday gifts.

The biggest and most popular Christmas tour unloaded a pair of performances on Friday at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and fans got everything on their wish lists.

The combination rock band and orchestra drew from their compilation album "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" to fill both the afternoon and evening shows.

The musical favorites were synced to the pyrotechnics and light show that have made the company famous. These holiday tours now have enough history to call them a tradition that fills the seats with fans of all ages.

This is the kind of spectacle that makes you reach for your camera and Instagram was flooded with scenes from the Pittsburgh shows.

Music is Life! #transsiberianorchestra #pittsburgh #2017 #music

A post shared by Joanie Cook (@j_lynn_519) on

#TransSiberianOrchestra #Pittsburgh #PPGPaintsArena #412 #MerryChristmas #MotherDaughterTime

A post shared by Whitney Alys (@beautifully_blessed_xoxo) on

What would Christmas be without some #transsiberianorchestra

A post shared by Kimberly Reck (@kimdreck) on

TSO #transsiberianorchestra #holiday #christmas #datenight #pittsburgh

A post shared by Tasha Muras (@tashamuras) on

Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets had become a tradition for Mom and Dad during the holidays. Last Christmas, our first without Mom, Dad missed the show. On our Sunday phone call, he mentioned that he was thinking about driving to Cleveland to catch a matinee on an upcoming weekend (alone...4 hours from home). I got online, saw they were coming to Pittsburgh (halfway between us) and called Dad the next morning to see if he would meet me for the concert and dinner. Tomorrow morning he will head back to Indiana and I will journey home to West Chester. We won't be together on Christmas Day this year (really cannot remember the last time we weren't), but so grateful for this spontaneous gift. Can't promise it will become a new tradition, but I know Mom was smiling down on us - and I'll cherish the memory forever. #tso #transsiberianorchestra #merrychristmas #joytotheworld #family

A post shared by Angela Kozinski (@modernrelics_rentals) on

A-mazing!!!! #transsiberianorchestra @jesshawkins20

A post shared by Steve Cupec (@scupec22) on

Related Content
Trans-Siberian Orchestra an integral part of the holiday season
On April, Trans-Siberian Orchestra as fans have known it, changed forever. That was the day Paul O'Neill, the founder of the combination progressive rock band ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.