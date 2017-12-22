Video: Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivers annual Christmas spectacle to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As expected, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivered the holiday gifts.

The biggest and most popular Christmas tour unloaded a pair of performances on Friday at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and fans got everything on their wish lists.

The combination rock band and orchestra drew from their compilation album "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" to fill both the afternoon and evening shows.

The musical favorites were synced to the pyrotechnics and light show that have made the company famous. These holiday tours now have enough history to call them a tradition that fills the seats with fans of all ages.

This is the kind of spectacle that makes you reach for your camera and Instagram was flooded with scenes from the Pittsburgh shows.

