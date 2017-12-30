Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Musicians honor rock legend Tom Petty in first of 2 shows

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
Rock singer Tom Petty arrives at the world premiere of the documentary 'Runnin' Down a Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.
Updated 8 hours ago

The first of two Tom Petty trubute concerts honored the late musician at Mr. Smalls in Millvale Friday night.

The event, dubbed Pittsburgh Plays Petty, featured more than 40 musicians will continue Jan. 6. It was conceived by musician Cory Muro (The Emo Band, Punchline) and talent buyer Joshua Bakaitus of Mr. Smalls. The unique project matches musicians with others they have never played with before.

You can get a taste of the upcoming installment from these photos and videos of Friday's show shared on Instagram.

#FreeFallin finale at #pittsburghplayspetty with @_billy_schneider_

A post shared by Jolene Louise (@kitnen) on

#pittsburghplayspetty

A post shared by Whisky1121 (@crystelledbc) on

