Musicians honor rock legend Tom Petty in first of 2 shows
Updated 8 hours ago
The first of two Tom Petty trubute concerts honored the late musician at Mr. Smalls in Millvale Friday night.
The event, dubbed Pittsburgh Plays Petty, featured more than 40 musicians will continue Jan. 6. It was conceived by musician Cory Muro (The Emo Band, Punchline) and talent buyer Joshua Bakaitus of Mr. Smalls. The unique project matches musicians with others they have never played with before.
You can get a taste of the upcoming installment from these photos and videos of Friday's show shared on Instagram.
I'm gonna free fall out into nothin' Gonna leave this world for awhile. What an incredible SOLD AHT Tribute to Petty put together by my friends @corymuro & @joshbakaitus and so perfectly played by super talented friends among Pittsburgh's best. Can't wait for round two next week! | #PittsburghPlaysPetty #FreeFallin