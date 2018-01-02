Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

New Justin Timberlake album coming Feb. 2 ahead of Super Bowl performance

The Los Angeles Times | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Pop superstar Justin Timberlake on January 2, 2018 announced his first album in nearly five years, promising more 'personal' songwriting inspired by his home and family.
AFP/Getty Images
Pop superstar Justin Timberlake on January 2, 2018 announced his first album in nearly five years, promising more 'personal' songwriting inspired by his home and family.

Updated 12 hours ago

Justin Timberlake is getting back to nature — with a little help from Pharrell Williams, among others.

Timberlake tweeted Monday that his new album, “Man of the Woods,” is coming on Feb. 2 and said, “It's personal.”

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from,” he says in an outdoorsy video clip with the announcement that shows him walking in fields of snow, through rows of cornstalks and waist-deep in a lake.

It also shows him working in a recording studio and gives viewers a glimpse of Williams alongside him.

It's been nearly five years since Timberlake's previous album, “The 2 0/20 Experience,” was released in early 2013.

“Man of the Woods” is scheduled to land just three days before Timberlake gets the global spotlight with his performance at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, coming 14 years after his Super Bowl duet with Janet Jackson that included her notorious “wardrobe malfunction.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.