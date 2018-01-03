Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Coachella 2018 lineup features Beyoncé, Eminem, the Weeknd, Cardi B and more

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The lineup for the 2018 Coachella Music and Arts Festival has been announced, and headlining the festival will be a trio of superstars: Canadian R&B singer the Weeknd, pop diva Beyoncé and Detroit rapper Eminem.

Now in its 19th year as a festival, the Goldenvoice-promoted event marks the symbolic opening of the annual festival season. This year's installment, which will take place over two weekends from April 13-22, marks the first time a rock act hasn't headlined.

Also featured will be rapper Tyler, the Creator, experimental pop guitarist St. Vincent, the breakout R&B singer SZA, sibling trio Haim and the wildly popular New York rapper Cardi B.

Veterans taking the stage will include former Talking Heads singer David Byrne, British beat band Jamiroquai, prog-metal band A Perfect Circle and disco-funk producer Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The shift away from rock and booming EDM has most benefited rap, which will be represented through artists including "Rock Star" rapper Post Malone, respected Long Beach artist Vince Staples, the Atlanta trio Migos, ascendent collective Brockhampton and upstart Princess Nokia.

Still, there will be guitars, and they'll be carried in by members of bands including the War on Drugs, Alt-J, Priests, Fidlar, Fleet Foxes, Cherry Glazerr and the Regrettes.

Remaining tickets go on sale noon PST Jan. 5 on the Coachella site . General admission passes are $429, while VIP wristbands cost $999. Prices include all taxes and shipping fees.

