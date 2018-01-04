Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Kid Rock announces March 10 show in Pittsburgh

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Singer-songwriter Kid Rock
Singer-songwriter Kid Rock

Musician Kid Rock will perform at PPG Paints Arena on March 10, according to a press release.

His 21-show nationwide tour kicks off Jan. 19 in Nashville, where he recorded his latest album “Sweet Southern Sugar.”

The show will feature songs from the new album including “Tennessee Mountain Top” and “Po-Dunk.”

Kid Rock performed in Kansas City for New Year's Eve and started his show with a wide-reaching political statement, according to The Kansas City Star. Kid Rock will be joined on tour by Nashville country rockers A Thousand Horses.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 at livenation.com.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

