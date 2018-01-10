Juanjo Mena will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony's beautiful music to warm your soul

The New Year may have begun with depressingly frigid weather but the warmth and energy of music can be an antidote, for our spirits at least.

The program for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's first concerts of 2018, though planned long before anyone knew the year would start with such extreme weather, will provide the variety, color and excitement to combat any dreariness outside. The music will range from a piece called “Spring” to an excitingly virtuosic concerto, to a subtle exploration of romantic feelings, and conclude with vivid ballet music.

Juanjo Mena will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony at Jan. 12 and 14 concerts at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall. The program is Claude Debussy's “Printemps” (Spring), Jacques Ibert's Flute Concerto with principal flutist Lorna McGhee as soloist, Maurice Ravel's “Valses nobles et sentimentales” and Igor Stravinsky's “The Firebird” Suite.

Mena returns to Pittsburgh after successful concerts here in May 2015. The Spanish conductor is in the final year of his contract as music director of the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester, England. He says he is enjoying guest conducting the great orchestras of the world, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, and is in no rush to pick up another orchestra.

He built the symphony program outward, starting with the Ibert Concerto, which McGhee chose as her solo work this season. The conductor decided it would be nice to surround the Ibert with music by an earlier generation of French composers.

Mena conducts all of Debussy's orchestral music, and in fact led “Iberia” here in 2015. He chose “Printemps” in part because it is rarely performed. A very early work, the original orchestration was lost and re-created decades later by Henri Busser under Debussy's guidance.

“It's a most beautiful piece with wonderful orchestration,” he says.

Ravel took musical inspiration from piano pieces by Franz Schubert in writing his “Valses nobles et sentimentales,” which was first heard as a short ballet score about the language of flowers and love. Mena notes that it is a subtle and difficult score, but is confident about the upcoming performance from his previous experience with the orchestra.

Mena believes “The Firebird” Suite is the perfect piece to bring together the other music on the program. Stravinsky was Russian, but “The Firebird” was first seen in Paris, where the composer would in the next few years add “Petrouchka” and “The Rite of Spring” to his orchestral achievements. Even in Russia, before coming to Paris, Stravinsky had been influenced by French composers.

“The Firebird” is the most romantic in musical style of Stravinsky's three early ballets, and shows the influence of his teacher Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, best known for “Scheherazade.” The six movements of the suite, drawn from the hour-long ballet, are all vividly characterized and feature lush string sonorities, striking melodies (including a gorgeous one introduced by solo horn near the end), and irresistible physical exuberance.

