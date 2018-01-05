Justin Timberlake fans (and haters) getting 'Filthy'
Updated 8 hours ago
Justin Timberlake's getting filthy this Friday morning.
Billboard.com reports Timberlake's single "Filthy" began trending on Twitter soon after the track and its music video dropped at midnight, as the pop superstar's followers turned it up en masse.
The electro track is in a different solar system to the uncomplicated sugar-rush that was 2016's "Can't Stop The Feeling." It's the first single from his fifth solo album "Man of the Woods," slated for release Feb. 2.
Fans and haters alike are weighing in on JT's new sound.
So with that being said, I have complete faith that Man Of The Woods will still be a banging album. Me personally, I love #Filthy . But for those of you just upset due to his change of sound, or underwhelmed, I'm sure you'll be the ones dancing to it 2 weeks from now— Karlie D. (@KarlieDMusic) January 5, 2018
If they chose, #filthy as the lead single for the @jtimberlake album, that isn't saying much for the rest of the album... hope it is better.— K_HEAD™ (@k_head23) January 5, 2018
@jtimberlake forever blessing us with absolute BOPS! So excited for the album #Filthy #ManOfTheWoods pic.twitter.com/Rsp8WQmUxt— GrahamC2031 (@GrahamCam94) January 5, 2018
My fake boyfriend put some heat into this cold morning. Heavy Prince influence and hot . #Filthy pic.twitter.com/BSO0lRpapb— ♀️ (@southernjonesy) January 5, 2018
Filthy is Sexyback all grown up with a wife and kids without missing its step. The groove is still intact, #Filthy pic.twitter.com/A5vPbNYwTn— ReplayReplayReplay (@ReplayReplayRe) January 5, 2018
#Filthy is the perfect song to begin Justin's new era pic.twitter.com/XrIr3hzCyq— Steph (@Lemmunaid) January 5, 2018
" @JTimberlake 's 'Filthy' is produced by his longtime collaborator Timbaland and @only1DANJA , who both worked heavily on his magnum opus FutureSex/LoveSounds." Thanks for the shoutout, @MTV . Read more here: https://t.co/YXOjado477 #FILTHY pic.twitter.com/hRjVWIBGMC— Timbaland (@Timbaland) January 4, 2018
Filthy out now! https://t.co/ihohQVErO0 pic.twitter.com/Dl59xKbYQm— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 5, 2018