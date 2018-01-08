Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper tour coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart arriving at Buckingham Palace in London, with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden, ahead of him receiving his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016
Veteran singer Sir Rod Stewart arriving at Buckingham Palace in London, with his wife, Penny Lancaster and children Alastair and Aiden, ahead of him receiving his knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016

Updated 4 hours ago

Veteran rocker Rod Stewart is heading back out on the road this summer and is once again bringing along singer Cyndi Lauper.

The tour will be at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.

Stewart, who turns 72 on Jan. 10, has been performing since 1964 when he cut his first recording, "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl." He is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with The Faces and as a solo act.

Best Rod Stewart songs

In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine asked its readers to vote on the best songs by Stewart. Here are the results:

1. "Maggie May" (1971)

2. "Mandolin Wind" (1971)

3. "Reason to Believe" (1971)

4. "The Killing of Georgie" (1976)

5. "Hot Legs" (1977)

6. "Sailing" (1975)

7. "You're in My Heart" (1978)

8. "I Was Only Joking" (1977)

9. "The First Cut is the Deepest" (1977)

10. "Young Turks" (1981)

Don't forget Cyndi Lauper

The singer/songwriter/activist burst on the scene in 1983 with her debut solo album "She's So Unusual," which became the first debut female album to chart four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," "She Bop" and "All Through the Night" — and earned Lauper the Best New Artist award at the 27th Grammy Awards in 1985.

Since then she's sold more than 50 million records and won Emmys and Tonys for her work, which includes writing the score for the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots."

Details: livenation.com

