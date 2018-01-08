Tedeschi Trucks Band's 'Wheels of Soul' summer tour coming to KeyBank Pavilion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band's fourth installment of its annual multi-band “Wheels of Soul” summer tour will come to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on July 18.

With a blend of American soul, blues, rock and country, the 12-member band is led by the husband and wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and vocalist and guitarist Susan Tedeschi.

The band's latest release, “Live From The Fox Oakland,” debuted at No. 1 and No. 6 on Billboard's blues and rock album charts, respectively. It was nominated for best contemporary blues album grammy award.

The tour will include the Drive-By Truckers and the Marcus King Band. Drive-By Truckers are a southern American rock band. Founded in 1996 by singer, songwriter, guitarist Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood, the band continues its outspoken craft with its critically acclaimed album, “American Band,”

The Marcus King Band performs a fiery brand of American roots. In 2017, the band released the “Due North EP,” the follow up to a 2016 self-titled LP that captured the energy of the band's amazing live show.

The five-week tour will kick off in late June and wrap up with two nights July 28-29 at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh-area show range from $16.75 to $155 and will be available for pre-sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 and to the public for most cities on Jan. 12.

Details: tedeschitrucksband.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.