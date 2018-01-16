Karma puts spotlight on local music in Pittsburgh's South Side

James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy is still closed, but its spirit will be revived in a new South Side venue.

Karma, in the former site of Devils & Dolls at 1713 E. Carson St., will soon operate on a full schedule, with plans to host events every day. The venue will have a focus on local music and is equipped to host 150- and 300-capacity shows.

“We're gonna do a wider variety of things than any other place down here. Most places are a bar or a club or a restaurant. We're a live music venue that has a bar in it. So we're a little different than anybody else,” says Kevin Saftner, talent buyer and head of marketing.

The two-story, multi-room venue boasts a large bar that offers 24 taps, craft cocktails and selection of wine, a “diverse alcohol portfolio,” says Saftner, former general manager of James Street. A smaller area for performances is situated in the back of the first room. A larger stage is housed in the next room, with the rooms separated by a garage door. The stage's sound set-up was inherited from Altar Bar in the Strip District.

Tired of all the “drama” that came with Devils & Dolls, owner Mike Papariella took the sign down and closed the bar in November. He started building a stage and the transformation into Karma began, Saftner says.

Although the venue has hosted events already, including 4th Disciple and Killah Priest of Wu Tang on Jan. 13, Karma plans to get into a normal schedule starting Jan. 29. Mondays will be karaoke, Tuesday will be open mics and the rest of the week will have an open format, between live music, DJs and other events, according to Saftner. Jazz jams and swing dances are also planned for the South Side spot, which will also have valet parking.

All shows at the venue will be promoted as The Stage at Karma and Saftner has it booked from February to mid-April with all local bands. March 2 will be the venue's official grand opening and will feature jam-funk band Starship Mantis. Karma has the ability to host all-ages shows so the younger crowd won't be excluded from coming to see music, Saftner said.

Saftner hasn't ruled out bringing in national acts and has good relationships with local promoters like Drusky Entertainment and Grey Area Productions. But Karma's philosophy is clear.

“We'll work with any band, if they're good musicians and it makes sense to do,” Saftner says. “We'll work with anybody. But our focus is going to be local.”

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @zbTrib.