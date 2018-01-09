Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Goodwill returns accidentally donated Roy Acuff fiddle to owner

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
A fiddle thought to once belong to country legend Roy Acuff was returned to its owners, after a member of the family that mistakenly donated it asked to have it returned.
John Duricka/AP
A fiddle thought to once belong to country legend Roy Acuff was returned to its owners, after a member of the family that mistakenly donated it asked to have it returned.

Updated 2 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fiddle believed to be once owned by the late country music star Roy Acuff is back with its owners after it was accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in Missouri.

The instrument was anonymously donated. Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas put it up for auction Dec. 27.

The Kansas City Star reports that after bidding began, a member of the family that mistakenly donated the fiddle asked to have it returned.

Kevin Bentley is interim president and CEO of the Kansas City Goodwill organization. He says the item was given back because it was a family heirloom.

Acuff's fiddles were made by his uncle, Evart Acuff, who numbered each one. A sticker inside said the fiddle, No. 19, was handmade in August 1945 in Maryville, Tenn.

Related Content
Stolen Stradivarius violin will sing again
WASHINGTON — After a meticulous restoration that took more than a year, a Stradivarius violin that was stolen from violinist Roman Totenberg and missing for ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.