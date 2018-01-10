Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal among Blues Music Awards nominees

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
Taj Mahal performs 'Hometown Blues' at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for the Blues Music Awards on May 10, 2018, in Tennessee.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Mavis Staples arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for the Blues Music Awards on May 10, 2018, in Tennessee.
Updated 8 hours ago

Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal and the North Mississippi All-Stars are among the nominees for this year's Blues Music Awards in Tennessee.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Wee Willie Walker and Rick Estrin also are nominated for Blues Music Awards.

The Blues Foundation will present the awards May 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The awards honor exceptional achievements in performances, recordings and songwriting in the blues genre.

Past winners who received nominations this year include Curtis Salgado, Diunna Greenleaf, Lurrie Bell and Bobby Rush.

