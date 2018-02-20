Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Honeck combines Latin Mass with unfinished symphony

Mark Kanny | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Manfred Honeck conducts the PIttsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Manfred Honeck conducts the PIttsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Conductor and music director Manfred Honeck
Felix Broede
Conductor and music director Manfred Honeck

Updated 16 hours ago

Just weeks after winning a pair of Grammys, Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will record a new album at their next set of concerts.

The orchestra and its music director make two albums per season, focusing on repertoire either never recorded here before or which hasn't been recorded by the symphony for a long time.

Honeck will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at concerts Feb. 22-24 in Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall. The program is Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Yefim Bronfman and Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 9.

Bruckner, a devout Catholic, died before finishing the work. Performances of it almost always consist of the three movements he did complete, comparable to two movement performances of Franz Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony. Occasionally, conjectural completions of Bruckner's finale are performed but none have caught on even to the extent of Deryck Cooke's performing edition of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 10, also incomplete at the composer's death.

Honeck, who recorded Bruckner's Symphony No. 4 with the Pittsburgh Symphony in 2013, led revelatory performances of Bruckner's Ninth three seasons ago in Heinz Hall. The conductor, who also is a devout Catholic, said at the time he found that words from the Latin Mass fit perfectly with parts of the music. He performed the piece again a half year ago with the Stockholm Philharmonic in Sweden, which only reinforced his interpretative convictions.

“It's not only that the words fit with the music, but also that the expression and content of the music and words are so alike in every moment,” he says, offering examples from the third movement.

“For example, the music for ‘qui tollis peccata mundi,' take away the sins of the world, describes a death march, which is powerfully dissonant, like someone has a burden,” Honeck says. “On the other hand, for “dona nobis pacem,' give us peace, the harmonies take us to another world which is so peaceful and beautiful and different. Of course, I can't prove this. There's no Bruckner letter saying this is what he did. This is a very personal discovery. Either you're convinced or you're not.”

Nevertheless, Honeck is emphatic that Bruckner's Ninth is not a parochial symphony.

“It certainly is a spiritual symphony,” he says. “It is so full of what we experience, a tapestry that we all feel whether Catholic or not. That's what makes Bruckner so great. He understands our needs, the needs of our soul. We all have the same way of feeling. We feel love. we feel hate. We feel hope. That's why it's not a Catholic symphony. It belongs to everybody.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me