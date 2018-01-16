Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

For Get the Led Out the song still remains the same

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

It was 1998 and Led Zeppelin icons Jimmy Page and Robert Plant were asked to get to the heart of performing live.

“I like to stretch it, take the songs and stretch it and play with it. It's now within our grasp every night,” Plant told the Tribune-Review.

“You can feel an atmosphere, which is literally electric and can communicate with everybody there, and they can feel the music,” added Page. ”I'm really passionate about music, and what it is to be able to communicate that passion on stage or by record.”

It's probably easier in a live situation, he said. “Maybe they can see where you're going. It's like I am improvising every night, trying to find new ways to express myself.”

Get The Led Out (GTLO) lead singer Paul Sinclair and his bandmates are honored to be able to help keep that expression alive in re-creating, live on stage, the multi-layered recordings of Led Zeppelin.

The nationally touring group, annually one of the most popular playing the Palace Theatre, returns for another two-night stand, Jan. 19-20, with fresh sets of music each show.

Led Zeppelin's body of work is so extensive, says the Philadelphia musician and recording studio owner, that changing the sets by 10 or more numbers each night seemed to be an obvious decision.

“Get The Led Out is, by far, the exception for us and has done better than any other show of its kind,” says Teresa Baughman, director of operations and programming for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Palace Theatre.

“However, they do not consider themselves to be a ‘tribute band,' per se, as they do not dress in costumes or impersonate the original Led Zeppelin members. It's all about recreating the sound for them. Fans tell us that, if you were to close your eyes, you'd swear you were listening to the real thing, as the music is a replica of the albums.”

The Trust has historically kept GTLO ticket prices reasonable since first presenting the band in 2010, she adds.

“Now that we're presenting the band on two consecutive nights, folks can afford to come to each show, which features a different set list except for a couple key numbers. And we're selling out two nights, so the formula is working,” Baughman says.

There seems to be a decided bridging of the “generation gap” when it comes to Led Zeppelin.

“Fans like to bring their teenagers and even younger children to the shows to introduce them to the music they loved,” Baughman says.

Sinclair assures he does not take that fan loyalty and passion lightly.

Baughman says the band is great to work with. “They come to the lobby after each show to meet folks,” she says, “and bask in everyone's passion for the music.”

Sinclair usually develops the sets a week in advance. A lot goes into the process, he says.

“I have every set list we've ever performed. I refer to the previous shows when returning to a venue to always give the fans a different experience. I try to honor requests that people post on social media. I also have to think about my voice and what order makes sense for that, as well as the overall pacing of the show,” he explains.

He views Led Zeppelin as “the classical composers of the rock era.”

That's one of the many reasons, he implies, why it is important to keep this music vibrantly alive for generations to come.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.