Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Tony winner, CMU grad Leslie Odom Jr. to sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. ('Hamilton') will sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
PLAYBILL.COM
Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. ('Hamilton') will sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Updated 6 hours ago

Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of the Super Bowl LII pregame festivities Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., according to playbill.com. His performance will be part of NBC's Super Bowl broadcast that will include Pink singing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake as headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

Odom Jr., a Carnegie Mellon University grad, joins a long list of notable artists who have performed "America the Beautiful," at the Super Bowl such as Vicki Carr, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hills, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele and Jennifer Hudson.

Recently seen on the remake of "Murder on the Orient Express," Odom Jr. is working on a new solo album to be released later this year.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.