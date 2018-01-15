Tony winner, CMU grad Leslie Odom Jr. to sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII
Updated 6 hours ago
Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of the Super Bowl LII pregame festivities Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., according to playbill.com. His performance will be part of NBC's Super Bowl broadcast that will include Pink singing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake as headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.
Wait For It... @leslieodomjr will sing 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl this year! https://t.co/tYIRY12skZ— BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 14, 2018
Odom Jr., a Carnegie Mellon University grad, joins a long list of notable artists who have performed "America the Beautiful," at the Super Bowl such as Vicki Carr, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hills, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele and Jennifer Hudson.
Recently seen on the remake of "Murder on the Orient Express," Odom Jr. is working on a new solo album to be released later this year.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.