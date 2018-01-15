'Pittsburgh's Lady Of The Blues' Miss Freddye nominated for Blues Awards
Miss Freddye Stover, known as "Pittsburgh's Lady of the Blues," has been nominated in two categories for the prestigious Blues Music Awards which are recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians. Awarded by vote of Blues Foundation members, Miss Freddye has been nominated for Best Emerging Artist Album and for the Koko Taylor Award.
Singing in the key of blues! #LadyoftheBlues ! #Songbird ! #Bluesmusicworks ! #Sistacomingforthunder ! pic.twitter.com/4l4RzUqkGv— Miss Freddye (@missfreddye17) January 13, 2018
The Blues Foundation is an American nonprofit corporation headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., that is affiliated with more than 175 blues organizations from various parts of the world.
Her music has being getting airplay from coast to coast, including in Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Poland, Spain, Germany and France.
Her CD, "Lady Of The Blues," will be available soon.
Details: missfreddye.com
