Mt. Lebanon's Daya has new song — 'New' — and new look for 2018

Mt. Lebanon native Daya, who's become a Grammy-winning and multi-platinum pop star in the past year, performed her latest single "New" recently on "The Late Show with James Corden."

Starting off on the piano, she wowed the crowd with her impressive vocals before picking up the beat and grabbing the microphone for a bouncy, euphoric finish.

"New" marks the first new music and creative direction from Daya since signing to Interscope Records — her first major record deal. It has amassed more than 45 million streams on Spotify, mostly off of her hit single, "Sit Still, Look Pretty."

She has appeared on Billboard's annual "21 Under 21" list for the second-consecutive year and was the youngest member of Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in 2017.

She's also recently updated her look. What do you think?

