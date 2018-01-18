Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Mt. Lebanon's Daya has new song — 'New' — and new look for 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Mt. Lebanon native Daya, who's become a Grammy-winning and multi-platinum pop star in the past year, performed her latest single "New" recently on "The Late Show with James Corden."

Starting off on the piano, she wowed the crowd with her impressive vocals before picking up the beat and grabbing the microphone for a bouncy, euphoric finish.

"New" marks the first new music and creative direction from Daya since signing to Interscope Records — her first major record deal. It has amassed more than 45 million streams on Spotify, mostly off of her hit single, "Sit Still, Look Pretty."

She has appeared on Billboard's annual "21 Under 21" list for the second-consecutive year and was the youngest member of Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in 2017.

She's also recently updated her look. What do you think?

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Related Content
Golden girl: Mt. Lebanon's Daya returns home to play Stage AE
Based on her accomplishments in 2017, Daya probably loves gold. If it's not her favorite color, there's good reasons for it to be. In January, her ...
The Chainsmokers, Daya win Grammy
The Chainsmokers won the Grammy Award for best dance recording. The DJ duo received the award for "Don't Let Me Down," featuring Pittsburgh's own Daya. The ...
Mt. Lebanon's Daya announces first headlining tour
Mt. Lebanon native Grace Tandon — who's increasingly known worldwide as the up-and-coming pop star Daya — has announced her first headlining tour, which will ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.