Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Donnie Iris adds third 75th birthday show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Local rock legend Donnie Iris will play a 'Three-Peat' 75th birthday show on March 10 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre after two February shows quickly sold out.
John Altdorfer
Local rock legend Donnie Iris will play a 'Three-Peat' 75th birthday show on March 10 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre after two February shows quickly sold out.

Updated 7 hours ago

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will play a "Three-Peat" 75th birthday show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre after two February shows quickly sold out.

Tickets for the March 10 "Three-Peat" concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 via ticketmaster.com and the theater box office.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The iconic Pittsburgh singer's first Palace performance, the 75th Birthday Bash on Feb. 3, sold out in less than a week. A Feb. 10 encore, which will feature the 1981 "King Cool" album, sold out in early January.

All shows will include surprises, special guests and guest speakers – including an appearance by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Feb. 3.

"The support fans in this region have shown for me and The Cruisers over the years has been fantastic, and this is another great example," Iris said in a press release. "Selling out two shows already and adding a third is humbling. It's the best 75th birthday present I could ask for."

Besides "King Cool," the group released these albums in the 1980s: "Back On The Streets (1980), "The High And The Mighty" (1982), "Fortune 410" (1983), and "No Muss No Fuss" (1984). Fan favorites from those releases include "Ah! Leah!", "I Can't Hear You," "That's The Way Love Ought To Be," "Love Is Like A Rock," "Tough World" and "Do You Compute."

An exclusive Facebook presale will be available to Donnie Iris followers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan 18.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.