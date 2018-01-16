Donnie Iris adds third 75th birthday show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will play a "Three-Peat" 75th birthday show at Greensburg's Palace Theatre after two February shows quickly sold out.

Tickets for the March 10 "Three-Peat" concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 via ticketmaster.com and the theater box office.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The iconic Pittsburgh singer's first Palace performance, the 75th Birthday Bash on Feb. 3, sold out in less than a week. A Feb. 10 encore, which will feature the 1981 "King Cool" album, sold out in early January.

All shows will include surprises, special guests and guest speakers – including an appearance by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Feb. 3.

"The support fans in this region have shown for me and The Cruisers over the years has been fantastic, and this is another great example," Iris said in a press release. "Selling out two shows already and adding a third is humbling. It's the best 75th birthday present I could ask for."

Besides "King Cool," the group released these albums in the 1980s: "Back On The Streets (1980), "The High And The Mighty" (1982), "Fortune 410" (1983), and "No Muss No Fuss" (1984). Fan favorites from those releases include "Ah! Leah!", "I Can't Hear You," "That's The Way Love Ought To Be," "Love Is Like A Rock," "Tough World" and "Do You Compute."

An exclusive Facebook presale will be available to Donnie Iris followers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan 18.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.