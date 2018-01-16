Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Music

David Byrne's 'American Utopia' tour will make May 13 stop at Benedum Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

New wave legend David Byrne has announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming solo record, "American Utopia," including a May 13 performance in Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.

Byrne will perform songs from the new album, which will be out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records, as well as classics from his solo career and his days with Talking Heads.

A twelve-piece band will back Byrne for a choreographed concert that he has called "the most ambitious show I've done since the shows that were filmed for 'Stop Making Sense,'" according to a press release.

Last week, Byrne released the first track from the album, "Everybody's Coming To My House" — co-written with Brian Eno and featuring contributions from TTY, Happa, Isaiah Barr, Daniel Lopatin, Sampha and others.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.