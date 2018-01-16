David Byrne's 'American Utopia' tour will make May 13 stop at Benedum Center
New wave legend David Byrne has announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming solo record, "American Utopia," including a May 13 performance in Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.
Byrne will perform songs from the new album, which will be out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records, as well as classics from his solo career and his days with Talking Heads.
When I was thinking about this record...and what images might visually represent it, it occurred to me that many 'outsider' artists focus intensely on what they feel might be a better world....They are dreamers—as are we all. https://t.co/nD02wSRUqi https://t.co/0CRwWTn3gS pic.twitter.com/A4u69hdvEB— DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) January 12, 2018
A twelve-piece band will back Byrne for a choreographed concert that he has called "the most ambitious show I've done since the shows that were filmed for 'Stop Making Sense,'" according to a press release.
Make a closer inspection... @Spotify : https://t.co/RThVQcxj3L @YouTube : https://t.co/bbfbQe2X2f Special thanks to Doug Henders and Robert Edridge-Waks #AmericanUtopia https://t.co/bbfbQe2X2f— DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) January 11, 2018
Last week, Byrne released the first track from the album, "Everybody's Coming To My House" — co-written with Brian Eno and featuring contributions from TTY, Happa, Isaiah Barr, Daniel Lopatin, Sampha and others.
Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.