Dave Matthews Band back with new album, June concert at KeyBank Pavilion

The Dave Matthews Band will "crash" into the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on June 1, an early stop on their 2018 summer concert tour.

The popular band has sold more than 20 million concert tickets and 38 million combined CDs and DVDs, with hits like "Crush," "Crash Into Me" and "Satellite."

New album! New tour! DMB returns to the road with a new studio album set for release this summer. Visit https://t.co/GKhloMYpWE for tour dates, tickets and all information. #DMB2018 pic.twitter.com/vyLu1AePh4 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 16, 2018

After taking a break in 2017, the band plans to release a new album this summer.

An online ticket pre sale is underway at warehouse.davematthewsband.com for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members. Every online ticket order purchased by May 17 will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album, a release states.

General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at livenation.com .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.