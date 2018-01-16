Justin Timberlake to play PPG Paints Arena on June 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh is one of two new cities just added to Justin Timberlake's “The Man Of The Woods Tour.” The Grammy-winning singer, who is slated to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, will play PPG Paints Arena on June 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at livenation.com. The other city added was Philadelphia.

Brisk sales led to Timberlake adding the cities, along with second shows in 8 other cities, including Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake's forthcoming album, “Man Of The Woods,” is set for release Feb. 2.

