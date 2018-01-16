Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Music

Justin Timberlake to play PPG Paints Arena on June 1

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Justin Timberlake performs during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on Oct. 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. He will be in Pittsburgh on June 1 at PPG Paints Arena.
AFP/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake performs during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on Oct. 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas. He will be in Pittsburgh on June 1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh is one of two new cities just added to Justin Timberlake's “The Man Of The Woods Tour.” The Grammy-winning singer, who is slated to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, will play PPG Paints Arena on June 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at livenation.com. The other city added was Philadelphia.

Brisk sales led to Timberlake adding the cities, along with second shows in 8 other cities, including Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles.

The tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake's forthcoming album, “Man Of The Woods,” is set for release Feb. 2.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com of via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.