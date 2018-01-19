Ferris Bueller's day on ice: '80s tribute band tapped for Penguins' theme night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a teenager with big dreams of becoming a famous rock star, Shawn Maudhuit always said that one day he would play Pittsburgh's Civic Arena.

“Well my chance has finally come and I'm thrilled!” says the West Deer resident and new township commissioner, front man of the popular Pittsburgh 1980s tribute band, Ferris Bueller's Revenge.

When he read about the Pittsburgh Penguins planning an 1980s theme night at its PPG Paints Arena game Jan. 25, he thought it would be incredible to entertain at the event.

“Sure enough, unsolicited, I get an email the next day from them asking us if we would be interested in playing it. I was truly in shock. And of course we said yes!” Maudhuit recalls.

Having taken their spirited music throughout Western Pennsylvania for the past 18 years, including performing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale, the Rivers Casino, and quite often at The Baja Bar and Grille in Fox Chapel, among other locations, Maudhuit surmises that someone in the hockey organization had been in their audience.

The group will play from the Captain Morgan's Club, facing out to the full arena. “We're going to start at 6 p.m. for the pregame walk in, during both intermissions, and as everybody exits the game,” says Maudhuit.

“We're very excited to play at the Penguins game. It's truly an honor and I'm grateful,” he says. “We work very hard as a band and this will go down as one of my fondest memories. I'm very proud.”

Oher band members, all enthusiastic Penguins' fans, echo that sentiment.

“I'm super-excited! I can tell my grandkids that I once played the PPG Paints Arena,” says keyboardist William Irvine of Natrona Heights.

“It's an absolutely incredible opportunity. It's Pittsburgh, '80s music, an incredible venue and Pens' hockey. Can it get any better?” says Rick Cerra, bass and vocals, of West Deer.

Vocalist Cristina Tripp of Moon, who also feels “honored” to have the opportunity, says the band plans to bring the fun in a big way.

“Music from the '80s is just plain fun. I think there's a bit of nostalgia too. I love seeing people come to shows dressed up in their neon 80s gear with big hair,” she says.

“I feel the best music came from the 80's,” adds lead guitarist Tom Polisano of Brackenridge.

Maudhuit doesn't disagree.

“So many great songs and movies came from the '80s that has inspired so much that's going on in modern day culture,” he says. “It was such a great idea for the Penguins to dedicate a night to the greatest decade of all time. The 1980s have a special place in many people's hearts because the music is timeless. ”

The band plans to concentrate on proven fan favorite songs. “But we have some surprise twists in store for everybody including the players,” Maudhuit promises. “We promise it will be a rollercoaster ride down memory lane.”

Details about Ferris Bueller's Revenge: ferrisparty.com

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.