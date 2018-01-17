Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse lead Forecastle lineup

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse lead the lineup for the Forecastle Festival in Louisville along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.

The July 13-15 music festival held on Waterfront Park on the banks of the Ohio River is in its 16th year. Weekend passes go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19.

Additional artists include Father John Misty, Vance Joy, Courtney Barnett, NF, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Louis the Child and T-Pain.

The full lineup is:

Chris Stapleton

Arcade Fire

Modest Mouse

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Houndmouth

The War on Drugs

Father John Misty

Vance Joy

Courtney Barnett

NF

Jimmy Eat World

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Louis the Child

T-Pain

Jenny Lewis

Margo Price

Vic Mensa

Oh Wonder

Punch Brothers

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lucero

White Reaper

Hippie Sabotage

Teddy Abrams and friends

PVRIS

Khruangbin

AJR

I'm With Her

Jai Wolf

Hiss Golden Messenger

Quinn XCII

Westside Gunn + Conway

Tyminski

Colony House

SAINt JHN

Ron Gallo

Brent Cobb

Berhana

Morgan Saint

Spencer Lee Band

Matt Maeson

Devon Gilfillian

Arlie

Biyo

Flagship

