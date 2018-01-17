Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse lead Forecastle lineup
Updated 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse lead the lineup for the Forecastle Festival in Louisville along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.
The July 13-15 music festival held on Waterfront Park on the banks of the Ohio River is in its 16th year. Weekend passes go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19.
Additional artists include Father John Misty, Vance Joy, Courtney Barnett, NF, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Louis the Child and T-Pain.
The full lineup is:
Chris Stapleton
Arcade Fire
Modest Mouse
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Courtney Barnett
NF
Jimmy Eat World
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
White Reaper
Hippie Sabotage
Teddy Abrams and friends
PVRIS
Khruangbin
AJR
I'm With Her
Jai Wolf
Hiss Golden Messenger
Quinn XCII
Westside Gunn + Conway
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Ron Gallo
Brent Cobb
Berhana
Morgan Saint
Spencer Lee Band
Matt Maeson
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Biyo
Flagship