Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

U2, Elton John and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Grammys

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
FILE- In this Thursday, May 26, 2016 file photo, musician Elton John performs during a show in Tel Aviv. Elton John is chronicling his 'crazy life' in an autobiography to be published in 2019, he said in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File) He will perform at the Grammys.
FILE- In this Thursday, May 26, 2016 file photo, musician Elton John performs during a show in Tel Aviv. Elton John is chronicling his 'crazy life' in an autobiography to be published in 2019, he said in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File) He will perform at the Grammys.
U2 lead singer Bono performs during the opening night of the North American leg of their 360 degree tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, in this file photo taken September 12, 2009. Bono, who was injured in a cycling accident last year, said on Jan. 2, 2015, his recovery has not been easy and he may never play guitar again. He will perform at the Grammys.
REUTERS
U2 lead singer Bono performs during the opening night of the North American leg of their 360 degree tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, in this file photo taken September 12, 2009. Bono, who was injured in a cycling accident last year, said on Jan. 2, 2015, his recovery has not been easy and he may never play guitar again. He will perform at the Grammys.
Kendrick Lamar performs at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert presented by Footaction on Dec. 4, 2015, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. He will perform at the Grammys.
Invision for Footaction
Kendrick Lamar performs at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert presented by Footaction on Dec. 4, 2015, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. He will perform at the Grammys.

Updated 17 hours ago

U2 and Elton John are headed to the Grammys to help the organization celebrate its 60th awards show.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that U2 and John, who will sing one of his classics with Miley Cyrus, will perform at the Jan. 28 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sam Smith and Kendrick Lamar, who is up for seven Grammys, were also added to the lineup. Previously announced performers include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Pink, SZA, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Logic, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

Two days after the Grammys, the academy will hold "Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute," where Smith, Cyrus and others will pay tribute to the Rocket Man.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.